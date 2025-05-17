Jashan Bhumkar on how classical music and riyaaz serve as powerful therapy for mental well-being

Balancing the precision of chemical engineering with the emotion of classical music might seem like a paradox, but for Jashan Bhumkar, it’s a seamless integration of passion and discipline. A trained chemical engineer and entrepreneur in the chemicals and pharma industry, Jashan is also an accomplished classical vocalist with a deep passion for ghazals and Indian classical music.
Despite building a career in the chemicals industry—closely aligned with his academic background—Jashan has always kept music at the heart of his life. “I learnt classical music in the traditional way of the guru-shishya parampara. It was a long, rigorous process that went in parallel to my academic education throughout school and college,” he shares.
His earliest attraction to music was almost instinctive. “I was drawn to classical music from a time I could barely speak, despite there being no professional singer in my family. I’ve always found the best companionship in sur, and the whole world of classical music is just about that.” This love for music was nurtured under the tutelage of the legendary Padma Vibhushan Kishori Amonkar, whom Jashan credits as his biggest inspiration. “She was not just one of the greatest singers our country has known, but also one of the most honest human beings. She taught me to always be true to myself and emphasized that the inward journey is much more important than the outward one.”
Jashan’s interest in ghazals, though not formally trained, grew organically. “I was fascinated by how different shades of love are expressed in a beautiful union of poetry and melody,” he explains. For him, music is more than just performance—it’s therapy. “For a listener, the therapeutic role of music is obvious. But for a musician, it goes much deeper. Music acts as a constant mirror, putting us in touch with our deepest emotions. Also, the discipline of regular riyaaz brings with it a grounding and centering effect.”
Though Jashan is occasionally seen in front of the camera, he clarifies that his acting is limited to his own music videos. “I haven’t really pursued acting outside of that,” he says. If asked to choose between acting and singing, the choice is clear: “Any day, singing. And I’m lucky that I’ve never had to pick between singing and business.”
When asked about artists he looks up to in the music and acting world, Jashan circles back to his guru, Kishori Amonkar, whose influence continues to guide him in both his artistic and personal life.
While he remains tight-lipped about the specifics of his next song, he hints at exciting developments. “Will definitely be ready to talk about it in a few weeks,” he says. In the meantime, he’s immersed in multiple projects spanning a variety of genres—classical, semi-classical, fusion, and commercial—across different languages.