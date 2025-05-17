Jashan Bhumkar on how classical music and riyaaz serve as powerful therapy for mental well-being

Despite building a career in the chemicals industry—closely aligned with his academic background—Jashan has always kept music at the heart of his life. “I learnt classical music in the traditional way of the guru-shishya parampara. It was a long, rigorous process that went in parallel to my academic education throughout school and college,” he shares.

His earliest attraction to music was almost instinctive. “I was drawn to classical music from a time I could barely speak, despite there being no professional singer in my family. I’ve always found the best companionship in sur, and the whole world of classical music is just about that.” This love for music was nurtured under the tutelage of the legendary Padma Vibhushan Kishori Amonkar, whom Jashan credits as his biggest inspiration. “She was not just one of the greatest singers our country has known, but also one of the most honest human beings. She taught me to always be true to myself and emphasized that the inward journey is much more important than the outward one.”