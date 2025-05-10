Carnatic 2.0 brings a bold twist to classical music with a fusion of rap, electronic, and pop

The band had recently called Bho Shambo one of their heaviest productions. The song, which took three years to perfect, underwent several iterations before they felt it was ready for release. “It’s an incredibly powerful composition that we’ve wanted to do full justice to while adding our unique touch. The production is rich with interesting layers and unique rhythmic ideas,” says Mahesh.

Another popular track of theirs that continues to resonate with fans is Mylapore Rap. Mahesh explains, “Mylapore Rap is our unique tribute to hip-hop. Instead of rhythmic spoken words, we’ve used Konnakol, which creates a repetitive hook and powerful arrangement that blends the worlds of Carnatic music and hip-hop in a way that feels both familiar and distinct.”

The band has also reimagined themes from popular shows like Game of Thrones and Harry Potter. The band emphasises that it’s essential to step out of their comfort zone for growth in today’s musical landscape. “For us, blending the traditional with the unexpected—like Mylapore Rap or reimagining themes from Game of Thrones and Harry Potter—is a way to keep the art form evolving while making it accessible to new listeners. Experimentation challenges us creatively and keeps the journey exciting—not just for us, but for our audience too.”

Despite the genre-blending nature of their work, the band believes that young audiences are increasingly connecting with traditional Carnatic music. Mahesh shares, “There’s a lot of interest in Indian music and arts among the younger generation. Many kids want to learn Indian instruments, and there are passionate teachers helping propagate the art form.”

When it comes to their creative process, the band begins with the question, “What if…,” always striving to create something fresh. “There’s a lot of trial and error before we’re happy to release or perform a piece. We usually have multiple versions of each piece in different styles before we decide what feels right. I believe that only when we truly love and believe in what we create can we expect our audience to connect with it.”

As for upcoming projects, the band is ready with a new repertoire that blends Carnatic music with pop. “We’re working on Carnatic versions of pop songs and modern renditions of iconic Carnatic pieces,” says Mahesh. Looking ahead, the band is optimistic about the future of Carnatic music. “More musicians are able to publish their music, and there’s a growing number of students learning Indian classical music. Plus, there’s an increasing interest in Indian classical and regional art forms,” he sums it up.

