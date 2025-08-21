Tricksingh, Vacra, Hashbass & Narco drop global Punjabi-French anthem Haule Haule (Alright)

In what could be considered a powerful cross-cultural collaboration, Punjabi artiste Tricksingh, French rap-R&B star Vacra, producer Hashbass, and multi-talented artiste Narco have joined forces for Haule Haule (Alright), a track, which gently urges listeners to slow down and introspect amidst life’s hustle.

Tricksingh, Vacra, Hashbass & Narco unite for Haule Haule (Alright)

Rooted in the shared struggles of chasing dreams, Haule Haule explores themes of ambition, resilience, love, and heartbreak. With Hashbass’s signature afro-beat groove, Tricksingh’s fiery Punjabi verses, Vacra’s intimate French flow, and Narco’s unique sonic touch, the song is a global fusion that feels both fresh and deeply personal.

The collaboration isn’t just musical, but cultural as well. The song not only blends Punjabi and French seamlessly, the artistes also find common ground in their stories and bring their individual truths into a unified sound.

“Haule Haule is part of what the mission has always been, taking our sound to the world,” says Tricksingh. “Why can’t a Punjabi track play in Ibiza? It’s about the grind, the setbacks, and those small wins. Working with Vacra, Hashbass, and Narco was pure magic, though different backgrounds, same frequency.”

Echoing his thoughts is Vacra, “It was my first time working with a Punjabi artiste, and honestly, I wasn’t sure how it would go. But right from the first session, it clicked. Haule Haule is about peace in chaos, finding joy in small things. And despite our different cultures, the connection felt natural. That’s the power of music.”

For Hashbass, it was all about building a groove that resonates globally. “I wanted the beat to move you but also ground you. Afro-beats gave us that feel. The live instrumentation, especially the electric bass, gave it a unique soul. Nothing in this track was forced. It’s real, and that honesty shines through.”

