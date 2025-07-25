Natania Lalwani on her new song for Freakier Friday, Smurfs 2 premiere and working with global heavyweights

Natania recently walked the blue carpet at the Smurfs 2 premiere, a moment she’ll never forget. “It was a total pinch-me moment. Hearing Higher Love play, meeting Rihanna, there was such joy and pride in that space. Representing India and our sound on that scale felt magical.”

Adding to the list of dream moments is her recent meeting with Isai Puyal AR Rahman. Is something in the works? “That was another surreal experience. Being in the studio with him was electrifying. I’m really excited about what’s to come.”

Having worked with global heavyweights like Nick Jonas and Cardi B, does she notice a difference between creative cultures? “Not really! At the core, it’s always about the music, tapping into real emotion, creating something that moves people. The styles or languages might shift, but the heart of it, be it storytelling or connection, is universal.”

With music becoming more global by the day, does she feel cultural boundaries are fading? “Absolutely! Music is one of the most powerful bridges. A Hindi song can go viral in Brazil, a Tamil beat can headline a global pop hit. Audiences are curious and open. It’s exciting to create in a space where sound matters more than labels.”

And how does she see South Asian artistes being received on the international stage? “There’s definitely a growing respect. Brown artistes are being seen and heard. Artistes like Diljit Dosanjh, Karan Aujla, and Hanumankind, they’re not just representing, they’re leading. The doors are finally opening wider, and we’re walking through them with our full selves.”

Ask Natania if she could collaborate with any Indian celebrity, who would it be, and pat comes the reply. “Shah Rukh Khan, and I don’t think I need to explain why (laughs)!”

Finally, what’s next for the global hitmaker? “I’ve got so much new music on the way this year that I’m super excited about. But for now, I can’t wait for everyone to hear the Smurfs tracks, and of course, the new song in Freakier Friday dropping on August 8!”

sangeetha.p@newindianexpress.com

X-@psangeetha2112

For more updates, join/follow our

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress