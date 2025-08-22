Mastodon Guitarist Brent Hinds dies in motorcycle crash

According to reports, Brent Hinds was part of a collision while he was on his bike the famed Harley Davidson which crashed with a BMW- SUV when the car’s driver failed to hit the brakes at the right moment. This collision, which took place in Atlanta near the Memorial Drive and Boulevard, turned fatal. While not much has been revealed about the car and its occupants, the authorities confirmed that Brent Hinds had lost his life on spot. The Fulton County Medical Examiner also confirmed the same. This sudden death has stirred the music world badly and his fans are taking to social media to post about his legacy. Those who knew him well are also remembering his tragic demise by remembering the person that he was.

Brent Hinds’ legacy lies in the foundation of the heavy metal band Mastodon. He had founded the band almost 25 years ago with Troy Sander who is a bassis; Kill Kelliher, guitarist and Brann Dailor, drummer. Over the next two decades they went on to produce sensational tracks like Workhorse, Blasteroid, Stargasm where Hinds not only played the guitar but also lent his voice. He was a perfect package of tunes and soulful singing. What set Mastodon apart was their fusion of technical knowledge and riffs. Remission in 2002 was their first album that released two years after the formation of the band. The last album, Hushed and Grim was released in 2021. In the meanwhile the band also earned a Grammy Award making a mark for heavy metal recognition on an international platform. The award-winning song Sultan’s Curse still rings loud in the ears of the Mastodon fans.