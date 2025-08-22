New Beatles anthology will be released this fall

Beatles fans will be feeling some ‘real love’ for this: new content from the iconic band is coming this fall on screen, in music and in print.

The Beatles Anthology will be returning “in its ultimate form,” according to a release issued Thursday

The famed 1995 Anthology music documentary, recounting the band’s journey beginning with its Liverpool roots through to its explosive stardom, has been restored and remastered, and will feature a new, ninth episode. It will stream on Disney+ beginning November 26.

The ninth episode features behind-the-scenes footage of Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr coming together in 1994-1995 to work on the series and “reflecting on their shared life as the Beatles.” Giles Martin, son of the late Beatles producer George Martin who died in 2016, has created new audio mixes for the majority of the featured music.

New Anthology music will be released on November 21. A fourth album, to be released alongside remastered versions of the first three, includes 13 previously unreleased demos, session recordings and other rare recordings.