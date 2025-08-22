Pea in a Pod represents the delicacy of a bud transforming into a flower

Nature has its own way of teaching us about growth and evolution. Be it economic, professional, social, emotional, or something as beautiful and complex as a mother bringing new life into the world. It can be seen in the way fruits and vegetables grow, or how a bud slowly transforms into a gorgeous flower. One moment it’s enclosed, and the next, it’s in full bloom. FEBo6’s new edit, Pea in a Pod, celebrates this process of growth.
The designer Rahat Kapoor says, “The collection resembles the soft cocoon of a pod and the promise of new life. Inspired by the blooming poppies in my garden at the beginning of spring, Pea in a Pod represents the delicacy of a bud transforming into a blush red flower, and standing tall in all its glory.” She further goes on to elaborate that this new drop is perfect for slow summer days, when everything feels softer, lighter, and beautifully undone.
Rahat wanted to feature shades that convey a fresh start. Therefore, she chose an interesting palette of butter yellow, sky, eucalyptus green, dust pink, peach sorbet, and sunray; for every shade in this ambit depicts a soft beginning. “As far as fabrics are concerned, I’ve played around with airy cotton, linen, and light silks,” Rahat mentions. Adding to that, those hand-embroidered florals elevate the charm of the collection. Subtle ombré washes bring out the depth in the outfits.
According to the designer, Pea in a Pod consists of anti-fit sheer kaftans that can be styled over a basic white shirt or dress; breezy silk and organza dresses; pleated sheer jackets that are versatile; and coordinated sets featuring tube tops and panelled trousers.
FEBo6 outfits are designed to be styled up or down, effortlessly catering to multiple occasions. From evergreen ivories perfect for brunches to sorbet ombré dresses made for a sundowner, the silhouettes breathe with the season.
For the designer, the Cocoon sheer overlay is one of the stand-out pieces. It can be styled with jewels and boot-cut trousers for an effortless outing staple. “The sky and grass pleated dress captures the freshness of where clear skies meet lush green lands, evoking hope and calm. A hands-free, minimal silhouette, it can be clubbed with a green sheer jacket for a formal touch,” she concludes.
Prices start at Rs 15,000.
Available online.
