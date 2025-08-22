Pea in a Pod represents the delicacy of a bud transforming into a flower

Nature has its own way of teaching us about growth and evolution. Be it economic, professional, social, emotional, or something as beautiful and complex as a mother bringing new life into the world. It can be seen in the way fruits and vegetables grow, or how a bud slowly transforms into a gorgeous flower. One moment it’s enclosed, and the next, it’s in full bloom. FEBo6’s new edit, Pea in a Pod, celebrates this process of growth.

Pea in a Pod is perfect for slow summer days

The designer Rahat Kapoor says, “The collection resembles the soft cocoon of a pod and the promise of new life. Inspired by the blooming poppies in my garden at the beginning of spring, Pea in a Pod represents the delicacy of a bud transforming into a blush red flower, and standing tall in all its glory.” She further goes on to elaborate that this new drop is perfect for slow summer days, when everything feels softer, lighter, and beautifully undone.

Rahat wanted to feature shades that convey a fresh start. Therefore, she chose an interesting palette of butter yellow, sky, eucalyptus green, dust pink, peach sorbet, and sunray; for every shade in this ambit depicts a soft beginning. “As far as fabrics are concerned, I’ve played around with airy cotton, linen, and light silks,” Rahat mentions. Adding to that, those hand-embroidered florals elevate the charm of the collection. Subtle ombré washes bring out the depth in the outfits.