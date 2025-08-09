Noor is born from a desire to blend elegance with spirited modernity

Sometimes, the quotes you come across on social media while scrolling in your free time make the most sense. Something as simple as ‘your confidence is the best accessory’ can give you food for thought. Being a woman often comes with its own set of challenges, expectations, and more. But it’s important to find yourself and discover your own light. Many women are doing that, and it’s inspiring to see how they’re not only breaking free from old norms, but also carving their own paths, and making their mark. Yes, age is just a number, and elegance, truly, is forever. trueBrowns’ new collection Noor is for the modern woman who embraces her uniqueness with confidence.
The founder, Udita Bansal expresses, “Noor was born from a desire to blend expressive elegance with spirited modernity. The idea was to create something that mirrors light, not just visually, but emotionally.” For her, the collection reflects how colours can evoke memories and prints can express emotion. The drop captures the duality of today’s woman: grounded yet unbound, graceful yet bold.
“It isn’t just festive wear. It’s a wearable mood board of strength, femininity, and youthful charm. With this edit, we hope to redefine how women feel festive, less about convention and more about confidence,” adds Udita. The outfits in the collection are curated from muslin silk.
“For colours, we’ve used two expressive voices: one, a palette of fresh solids like mint, lime, and blush pink,” adds Udita. The other, she explains, is an interplay of abstract floral prints, painterly in feel and rich in chromatic depth, offering both nostalgia and artistry. The brand’s signature motifs shine through the edit. You’ll find intricate bead detailing and silver leaf embroidery in the outfits from Noor. The collection celebrates prints and embellishments in a balanced manner.
The drop comes alive with kurta sets, kurta co-ord sets, co-ord sets, and dresses. To be more specific, this collection consists of everything from flared hemlines and classic A-lines to sleek overlays and cinched-waist silhouettes. In Udita’s words, “Whether you love tradition, or lean towards minimal modernity, there’s something for every mood.” These outfits are suitable for different occasions; be it daytime pujas, rakhi gatherings, and family brunches, or cocktail evenings and mehendi nights. Udita’s vision is to help women build a wardrobe that reflects the fluid nature of Indian festivities today, where they seamlessly juggle rituals, work, and celebration, all at once.
Prices start at Rs 3,499. Available online.
