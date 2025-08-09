Noor is born from a desire to blend elegance with spirited modernity

Sometimes, the quotes you come across on social media while scrolling in your free time make the most sense. Something as simple as ‘your confidence is the best accessory’ can give you food for thought. Being a woman often comes with its own set of challenges, expectations, and more. But it’s important to find yourself and discover your own light. Many women are doing that, and it’s inspiring to see how they’re not only breaking free from old norms, but also carving their own paths, and making their mark. Yes, age is just a number, and elegance, truly, is forever. trueBrowns’ new collection Noor is for the modern woman who embraces her uniqueness with confidence.

Noor reflects how colours can evoke memories and prints can express emotion

The founder, Udita Bansal expresses, “Noor was born from a desire to blend expressive elegance with spirited modernity. The idea was to create something that mirrors light, not just visually, but emotionally.” For her, the collection reflects how colours can evoke memories and prints can express emotion. The drop captures the duality of today’s woman: grounded yet unbound, graceful yet bold.

“It isn’t just festive wear. It’s a wearable mood board of strength, femininity, and youthful charm. With this edit, we hope to redefine how women feel festive, less about convention and more about confidence,” adds Udita. The outfits in the collection are curated from muslin silk.