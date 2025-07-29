Rimzim Dadu’s Kinesis comes alive with every step, flicker, and turn you take

We talk about motion and movement all the time, but what if they weren’t just actions, but part of what you wear? Imagine fashion that doesn’t just sit on you, it flows, sways, and moves with you, like it’s alive. Fashion designer Rimzim Dadu’s latest collection, Kinesis, is a testament to this idea. A celebration of energy, fluidity, and the sheer drama of motion, each piece in this collection is an extension of your persona. Discussing the new drop, Rimzim tells us, “Kinesis is a red-carpet-forward evolution of my label. It brings together our most iconic techniques — ostrich fringe, cords, and baroque textures — in bold, sculptural forms that are designed to move with the body.” She explains that the word Kinesis itself means movement, and that perfectly captures the essence of the collection.
“Each piece is engineered not just to be worn but to come alive, whether it’s the flicker of a fringe or the shimmer of a sculpted metallic gown,” Rimzim explains, further stating that the idea was to transform surface into spectacle and let the garment become an extension of the wearer’s own energy. Indeed, every element of Kinesis has been used and crafted, with thoughtful attention to the materials that shape its dynamic spirit. “We’ve worked extensively with signature materials like metallic yarns, steel wires, and specially engineered fabrics that hold form yet remain fluid,” shares Rimzim.
Kinesis is a striking fusion of texture and craftsmanship — picture sculpted wire bodices, ombré metalwork, and layered surfaces, all made to flow and shift with every movement. The colour palette, too, tells its own story. From high-polish silver to molten gold, deep midnight black, and unexpected flashes of red, each hue has been designed to shimmer, shift, and surprise. “These aren’t static colours, they’re kinetic, reflective, and bold. You’ll see a lot of gradient finishes, 3D fringe techniques, and innovative constructions that push the idea of surface movement,” Rimzim adds.
This edit brings a high-glam mix of sculpted gowns, slashed dresses, and contemporary co-ords to the forefront. This isn’t traditional couture, it’s modern glamour redefined for the woman who embraces bold, statement-making fashion. “Whether you’re drawn to editorial aesthetics or live for that red-carpet moment, the collection has a strong visual impact,” notes Rimzim. Crafted for occasions where presence matters, like blacktie events, fashion-forward weddings, or festive galas, Kinesis is designed to let the clothes speak before you do. With its cinematic silhouettes and dramatic detailing, the edit celebrates evenings where movement, energy, and unapologetic glam take centre stage.
Touching upon the intricate manufacturing process, Rimzim shares, “Every fringe, layer of metal thread and sculptural detail is meticulously engineered.” The making of each piece blends hand-finishing, textile manipulation, and technical innovation, where traditional craft meets futuristic design. “It’s couture,” she adds, “but crafted with the hands and hearts of Indian artisans.”
Rimzim recently marked a new milestone with the opening of her first and only standalone store in South India, right in the heart of Hyderabad. Reflecting on her connection with the city, she shares, “Hyderabad has always had a deep appreciation for craftsmanship, heritage, and luxury, and we felt an instant resonance with that.”
For her, Hyderabad is a place where tradition meets modernity, where cultural legacy blends effortlessly with a growing appetite for contemporary couture. “People here celebrate fashion with individuality and pride, and there’s a refreshing sense of experimentation too, ” she adds. With Hyderabad’s evolving style narrative and enthusiasm for high fashion, the city felt like the perfect stage to introduce Rimzim’s couture vocabulary to a discerning southern audience.
Price on request. Available at the store, Banjara Hills. Also available online.
