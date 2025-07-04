Fashion designer Rimzim Dadu opens a store in Hyderabad

Fashion designer Rimzim Dadu’s much-anticipated Hyderabad store launch turned into a chic soirée last weekend. The city’s fashion enthusiasts and socialites gathered to celebrate her bold, sculptural vision. Known for her innovative textile craftsmanship, the designer brings her distinct aesthetic to the fashion lovers here. Her latest space, a 2000 sq. ft. minimalist haven in soft greys and raw textures, sets the perfect stage for her metallic-infused creations to shine.

The store marks a stylish new chapter in Rimzim Dadu's journey

Guests admired the striking silhouettes, the iconic Sari wall, and bespoke furniture made from Rimzim’s signature textiles. With womenswear, menswear, and accessories all under one roof, the store marks a stylish new chapter in the brand’s journey.

Dressed up in their glamorous best, the city’s fashion-forward crowd came together, clicking pictures, soaking in the vibe, and cheering the designer for her stunning new space.

Following the elegant store launch, the celebrations moved to KOKO, where Deepti Alapati and Gulnar Virk, joined by Rimzim, hosted a high-energy after-party. DJ Conrad took over the decks, turning the night into a lively celebration of fashion and music.

It was an evening of style, snapshots, and well-deserved applause for the designer’s bold vision.