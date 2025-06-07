Where fashion, food and expressions take centre stage

A sufi spin on style
It was an evening of quiet grandeur as fashion designer Anavila Misra unveiled Sarmast, a collection steeped in poetry, mysticism, and royal nostalgia. Translating to ‘poetically intoxicated’ in Persian, Sarmast is an ode to Hyderabad’s soulful elegance and the ecstatic state of wajd, where Sufi thought meets the timeless refinement of the Nizams.
As models sashayed down the runway, guests found themselves smitten by the emotion stitched into every piece. Socialites, fashion lovers, and Hyderabad’s cultural connoisseurs soaked in the magic. Dressed in their ethnic best, they mingled around flower-decked tables and enjoyed to the fullest. The event wasn’t just about fashion — it was about a way of living, of experiencing beauty in quiet, meaningful ways. Spotted among the city’s glitterati were Shalini Kandukuri, Priyanka Mohan, and Hebah Patel.
Textures, tastes and tales
After redefining contemporary dining in Mumbai and Pune, Kyma has now opened its third outlet in Hyderabad. Known for its distinctive blend of Mediterranean warmth and Asian precision, the new outlet in the city offers an immersive culinary and design experience in the heart of the city. As we entered, a variety of food plates, from Prawns rubiyan to Kimchi-jjigae, adorned the tables.The tone for the rest of the night was set by live drum music, and guests were seen grooving to the tunes. In addition Liquid Atlas cocktail program took guests on a global journey with creative blends like the Za’atar Collins and Kyoto Garden. With these intriguing drinks, the bar was the centre of attention at the event. Along with that, Butterfly High unveiled its seventh outlet in the city, celebrating bold flavours, eclectic design, and a fearless spirit, now reimagined as ‘curated chaos.’ Overall, the event was all about drama, discussions and a lot of catching up.
Echoes from the wing
The Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation marked the 20th anniversary of theatre legend Qadir Ali Baig with a powerful production— Sunset Sunrise— that paid a moving tribute to his legacy. The evening began with a one-minute silence in his honour, setting a reflective tone for the performance. The play received a standing ovation from a fullhouse audience, which included dignitaries, defence personnel, artists, and prominent city socialites. Theatre enthusiasts were seen coming together and interacting with one another post the show. Mohammad Ali Baig delivered a performance which left a lasting impression.