Where fashion, food and expressions take centre stage

Textures, tastes and tales

After redefining contemporary dining in Mumbai and Pune, Kyma has now opened its third outlet in Hyderabad. Known for its distinctive blend of Mediterranean warmth and Asian precision, the new outlet in the city offers an immersive culinary and design experience in the heart of the city. As we entered, a variety of food plates, from Prawns rubiyan to Kimchi-jjigae, adorned the tables.The tone for the rest of the night was set by live drum music, and guests were seen grooving to the tunes. In addition Liquid Atlas cocktail program took guests on a global journey with creative blends like the Za’atar Collins and Kyoto Garden. With these intriguing drinks, the bar was the centre of attention at the event. Along with that, Butterfly High unveiled its seventh outlet in the city, celebrating bold flavours, eclectic design, and a fearless spirit, now reimagined as ‘curated chaos.’ Overall, the event was all about drama, discussions and a lot of catching up.