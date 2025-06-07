Hyderabad

Where fashion, food and expressions take centre stage

Hyderabadis revel in the vibrant spirit of fashion, food, and culture, celebrating each element in full bloom
Where fashion, food and expressions take centre stage
A still from the event featuring models who showcased the collection Sarmast
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

A sufi spin on style

It was an evening of quiet grandeur as fashion designer Anavila Misra unveiled Sarmast, a collection steeped in poetry, mysticism, and royal nostalgia. Translating to ‘poetically intoxicated’ in Persian, Sarmast is an ode to Hyderabad’s soulful elegance and the ecstatic state of wajd, where Sufi thought meets the timeless refinement of the Nizams.

The event wasn’t just about fashion — it was about a way of living, of experiencing beauty in quiet, meaningful ways

As models sashayed down the runway, guests found themselves smitten by the emotion stitched into every piece. Socialites, fashion lovers, and Hyderabad’s cultural connoisseurs soaked in the magic. Dressed in their ethnic best, they mingled around flower-decked tables and enjoyed to the fullest. The event wasn’t just about fashion — it was about a way of living, of experiencing beauty in quiet, meaningful ways. Spotted among the city’s glitterati were Shalini Kandukuri, Priyanka Mohan, and Hebah Patel.

Ankita, Narayan, Nikita and Yashodha
Ankita, Narayan, Nikita and Yashodha

Textures, tastes and tales

After redefining contemporary dining in Mumbai and Pune, Kyma has now opened its third outlet in Hyderabad. Known for its distinctive blend of Mediterranean warmth and Asian precision, the new outlet in the city offers an immersive culinary and design experience in the heart of the city. As we entered, a variety of food plates, from Prawns rubiyan to Kimchi-jjigae, adorned the tables.The tone for the rest of the night was set by live drum music, and guests were seen grooving to the tunes. In addition Liquid Atlas cocktail program took guests on a global journey with creative blends like the Za’atar Collins and Kyoto Garden. With these intriguing drinks, the bar was the centre of attention at the event. Along with that, Butterfly High unveiled its seventh outlet in the city, celebrating bold flavours, eclectic design, and a fearless spirit, now reimagined as ‘curated chaos.’ Overall, the event was all about drama, discussions and a lot of catching up.

Mohammad Ali Baig
Mohammad Ali Baig

Echoes from the wing

The Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation marked the 20th anniversary of theatre legend Qadir Ali Baig with a powerful production— Sunset Sunrise— that paid a moving tribute to his legacy. The evening began with a one-minute silence in his honour, setting a reflective tone for the performance. The play received a standing ovation from a fullhouse audience, which included dignitaries, defence personnel, artists, and prominent city socialites. Theatre enthusiasts were seen coming together and interacting with one another post the show. Mohammad Ali Baig delivered a performance which left a lasting impression.

Where fashion, food and expressions take centre stage
Mix, mingle & celebrate: Here's all about some joyous events in Hyderabad
Hyderabad
Events
Anavila

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com