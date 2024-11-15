Mix, mingle & celebrate: Here's all about some joyous events in Hyderabad

Time flies and how! Diwali is over and we’re already getting our cakes ready for Christmas. A cake mixing event was recently hosted at Jasper, Le Meridien. Under the expert leadership of executive chef Suresh Natarajan and his culinary team, it marked the beginning of Marriott International’s global celebration of the holiday season. The ceremony brought together a joyous blend of traditional Christmas ingredients, mixed by guests and team members alike, infusing the spirit of the season into every bit of the mixture. To complement this festive occasion, an exclusive high-tea menu was curated featuring signature canapés, artisanal cheeses, and delightful creations from the bakery and pastry kitchen.

Taj Deccan too hosted a lively cake-mixing event at its new Pan Asian restaurant, bringing together Hyderabad’s elite influencers and socialites.

In other news, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma inaugurated the 19th edition of the Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival at Hyderabad’s historic Taramati Baradari Cultural Complex. Curator Mohammad Ali Baig spoke about the festival's significance, dedicating this year’s event to the legacy of his mother, Begum Razia Baig, the festival’s co-founder, and long-time chairperson.

Cloud9 Luxury Salon opened its doors at Banjara Hills Road No. 12, marking a new chapter in luxury salon services for the city. The grand launch event, hosted by salon owner Maheen Khan, was graced by the esteemed presence of Mir Zulfeqar Ali as the chief guest. Curated by Polished Events, it saw an impressive turnout, including renowned entrepreneurs, prominent business owners, and influential members of Hyderabad’s high society.

