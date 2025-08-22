Playing for rain: Mohan Brothers on jugalbandi and preserving classical music

Through their performance, the brothers sought to draw listeners into the “Malhar mode”, once believed to summon the rains. “There is nothing better than classical music to celebrate the monsoons. For us, it’s a complete joy to play in this season,” says Aayush.

The Mohan Brothers were the first Indian instrumentalists to be invited to perform at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles in 2015 and toured extensively across the globe, performing in their home city carries a special meaning. “To play in your hometown, where you first listened to concerts and gave your first recitals, is always a mix of excitement and nervousness,” admits Aayush. “Delhi holds all our early memories of music, so performing here will always be both nerve-racking and wonderful.”