Gilbertt’s album Ghilaf explores hidden emotions and vulnerability

He adds, “Without a doubt, Ghilaf is a reflection of my journey, my struggles, my doubts, and my moments of clarity. Identity, vulnerability, and liberation aren’t abstract concepts for me; they’re lived experiences. Each song captures a piece of that process, sometimes messy and sometimes painful. The album became a way to confront and embrace those parts of myself that I might have avoided before. It’s both deeply personal and human.”

Interestingly, Gilbertt’s journey into music began long before Ghilaf, and was rooted in the quiet spaces of his childhood. “Growing up as an introverted child, I often felt invisible and struggled to share what was inside me. I kept my feelings locked away because I didn’t know how to let them out or if anyone would even understand. As a kid, I penned down my thoughts and kept listening to music. Music was the only place where my emotions could breathe freely. It was my refuge, my secret companion in moments of loneliness and confusion. It spoke to the parts of me that words couldn’t reach. Over time, that silent bond grew into a powerful need to create, to give voice to the feelings I once hid. Music became my lifeline.”

Gilbertt says he was inspired by a number of artistes growing up. “I was deeply influenced by a diverse range of artistes who shaped my understanding of music and storytelling. I always listened to old classics. As old classics lyrics and the melody made more sense and relatable. Legends like Kishore Kumar, Mohammad Rafi sahab, Mehdi Hassan sahab, Ghulam Ali sahab, Jagjit Singh, Hariharan, then '90s pop singers like Shaan, KK, Sonu Nigam and many more taught me the power of emotion and timeless melodies. Their voices could convey joy, sorrow, and everything in between with such sincerity.”

He adds, “While John Lennon inspired me with his honesty and the courage to challenge norms, Apache Indian helped me open my eyes to blending cultures and genres. Beyond music, actors like Shah Rukh Khan also made a huge impact. His charisma, passion, and ability to express complex emotions on screen inspired me to bring that same depth and vulnerability to my art. Together, these influences helped me realise that whether through a song or a performance, connecting authentically with people is what truly matters.”

As for what lies ahead, Gilbertt says, “I am diving into multiple creative avenues. I will soon start working on new EPs and singles. I am also passionate about launching fresh voices, helping new talent find their space. Meanwhile, I plan to expand into filmmaking, develop my scripts into short films, web series, and feature films as an independent filmmaker. My plan is to release these projects on my channel and take them to film festivals worldwide. I am also writing a book, tentatively titled The Voice and The Void.”

