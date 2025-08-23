Hamza Rahimtula drops his new single Mihai, a House and Carnatic crossover

South Asian DJ and music producer Hamza Rahimtula is back with his latest single, Mihai, which is said a vibrant collaboration with Carnatic vocalist, composer, and educator R Srikanth. Released via Hamza’s own Wind Horse Records, Mihai is a powerful meeting of East and West, where the rhythms of South Indian classical music collide with the pulse of modern house.

Hamza Rahimtula and R Srikanth fuse House and Carnatic music in Mihai

The song opens with playful, percussive grooves, and the track immediately sets a hypnotic tone before Srikanth’s konnakol (Carnatic vocal percussion) slices through, igniting a conversation between tradition and dance-floor energy. As the arrangement deepens, mridangam patterns dance around the beat, while the vocal textures lend a spiritual dimension. Hamza describes it as ‘the warm embrace of your mother on a rough day’.

“Collaborating on Mihai with Dr. Srikanth was a transformative experience,” says Hamza. “I’ve always been passionate about weaving classical Indian sounds into house music. With this track, we pushed that fusion to the edge. Srikanth’s rhythmic mastery elevated the music to another level. It’s a deep-rooted cultural journey, built for the dance floor.”

Srikanth adds, “Working with Hamza gave me the chance to bring Carnatic vocals into an entirely new realm. His groove was so infectious and playful, it inspired me to perform a rapid-fire konnakol section I would usually reserve for classical concerts. Mihai is all about bridging worlds and it’s been thrilling to stretch the boundaries of tradition in this way.”

Earlier this year, Hamza had dropped his ambitious 10-track album Origins, which was a collaborative project with the Rajasthan Folkstars that fused house music with Rajasthani folk.

August sees Hamza hitting the road across India with fellow house innovator Unnayanaa for a special vinyl-only tour. Titled All Vinyl. All Night., the tour features back-to-back DJ sets using rotary mixers and classic wax cuts. The duo will be performing in cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Pondicherry, and more.

