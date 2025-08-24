In the Mood: Take 5, a musical, pays homage to iconic stage productions

The second half focuses on Broadway musicals, staged as a medley that blends dance, theatre and music. Audiences will move from the operatic sweep of Phantom of the Opera to the contemporary rhythms of Hamilton, The Greatest Showman and the cinematic romance of La La Land, among others. “We’ve even reimagined a musical that exists only as a film so far, bringing it to the stage for the very first time. It’s colourful, theatrical and full of energy — a true feast for the senses,” she shares.

Dance plays a central role in the production, with a 20-member ensemble opening the show for a curtain raiser performance. The choreographies span ballroom, contemporary, jazz, classical and hip-hop, created by two young inhouse choreographers whose work drives much of the performance’s visual impact. With costuming given as much attention as the music and choreography, the production also promises handmade ensembles ranging from tribal-inspired silhouettes to regal stage attire, incorporating crafts such as macramé and crochet.

₹350. August 23 & 24, 6 pm. At Vyalikaval.