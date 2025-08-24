In the Mood: Take 5, a musical, pays homage to iconic stage productions

Kiara Academyof Performing Arts marks the start of its 20th year with a new edition of its concert series, In the Mood. Titled Take 5, the production will be staged at Chowdiah Memorial Hall this weekend, bringing together seventy-seven performers in a showcase that spans genres and Broadway favourites. “In the Mood is a concert series we began in 2019 and this is our fifth edition. We’ve called it Take 5 as a play on the famous jazz piece of the same name, which we’re also performing. The title reflects both the continuity of the series and our love for timeless jazz — any music lover will immediately connect with it,” says Wendy M Dickson, one of the directors of the show.
The evening is structured in two parts. The first half covers a wide range of styles, moving from jazz and classical to pop and rock. Audiences can expect new arrangements of familiar favourites, performed through choral harmonies with soloists stepping forward in places. “We’ve created special choral arrangements, with soloists stepping in where their voices truly shine. This year, audiences can look forward to a tribute to Frank Sinatra, rock legends like Creedence Clearwater Revival, Guns N’ Roses and Queen, as well as some 1950s pop and, of course, the iconic jazz standard Take Five,” she reveals.
The second half focuses on Broadway musicals, staged as a medley that blends dance, theatre and music. Audiences will move from the operatic sweep of Phantom of the Opera to the contemporary rhythms of Hamilton, The Greatest Showman and the cinematic romance of La La Land, among others. “We’ve even reimagined a musical that exists only as a film so far, bringing it to the stage for the very first time. It’s colourful, theatrical and full of energy — a true feast for the senses,” she shares.
Dance plays a central role in the production, with a 20-member ensemble opening the show for a curtain raiser performance. The choreographies span ballroom, contemporary, jazz, classical and hip-hop, created by two young inhouse choreographers whose work drives much of the performance’s visual impact. With costuming given as much attention as the music and choreography, the production also promises handmade ensembles ranging from tribal-inspired silhouettes to regal stage attire, incorporating crafts such as macramé and crochet.
₹350. August 23 & 24, 6 pm. At Vyalikaval.
