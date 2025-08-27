Atif Aslam returns with his longest-ever North America tour, Borderless 2025

As September arrives, a season of festivities, music, and celebration comes along too. With music transcending borders, boasting of lyrics that heal, and a voice that has defined a generation, pop sensation Atif Aslam is set to kick off the festive season by bringing his magic back to North America with his biggest yet.

The Borderless Tour 2025, aka the North America Tour 2025, will take the iconic artiste travel across 13 cities, making it one of the most anicipated musical journeys of the year. The tour promises to deliver the festive holiday spirit along with a performance that will keep everyone on their feet.

Details you need to know about Atif Aslam's Borderless Tour 2025

Atif will embark on a special 12-city tour this September and October, traveling through major US and Canadian cities. The journey begins in Houston on August 29, followed by Vancouver on August 31, New York on September 6, Toronto on September 7, Dallas on September 13, Detroit on September 19, Chicago on September 20, New Jersey September 21, Seattle on September 27, Los Angeles on September 28, Oakland on October 4, and will conclude in Calgary on October 5.