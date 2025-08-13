Atif Aslam's father passes away at 77; fan tributes pour in

Mohammad Aslam, the father of celebrated Pakistani singer Atif Aslam passed away on Tuesday at the age of 77. Atif shared a picture on his Instagram handle where he is seen lovingly planting a kiss on his dad's cheek.

Singer Atif Aslam's father passes away

“A final goodbye to my Ironman. Love you Abbu Ji… May your soul rest in peace, ” Atif wrote.

The Tere Sang Yaara singer also requested his fans to include his father in their prayers.

Atif had attributed his father for his achievements in previous interviews multiple times and thanked him for his guidance and inspiration.

Atif faces chaos at recent Karachi concert

On Monday night, Atif Aslam participated in and performed at an event called the Azadi Concert at the Governor's House in Karachi ahead of Pakistan's Independence day on August 14th.

But his performance was marked by crowd chaos as hundreds of youngsters flocked to the Sindh Governor House from early evening to watch him perform at the Maarka-i-Haq Independence Day celebrations.

When Atif began his set, the crowd sang along, but the concert was abruptly halted during his Jal Pari performance after overcrowding at the front made several girls uncomfortable. Atif demanded the organisers address the situation, leading to a 20-minute disruption and many attendees leaving before the show resumed.