If you have not been able to get over Khaare Raste yet, singer-songwriter Raghav Kaushik, is back with another heartfelt ballad, Tum. Raghav's song is a quiet piece that looks at love not just as joy, but as memory, ache, and devotion all at once capturing the full spectrum of human emotion in its gentle, intimate storytelling.

Raghav Kaushik's voice gets expressed at its best in Tum

Released today across all streaming platforms, Tum highlights Raghav’s expressive voice and touching composition that give the song a warm, cinematic feel. The lyrics by Amrita Saluja is simple and intimate, much like a conversation with someone you love.

Talking about the song, the singer shares, “Tum came from a very real place in my life. The song came in so naturally and it felt so simple initially that I never thought that I’ll ever get to releasing this. But more I played this to people around more it brought in my confidence for how simplest of melodies make the biggest of impressions. Love can lift you, and it can weigh you down, sometimes in the same moment. I just wanted to capture that feeling, honestly. Hopefully, listeners find a piece of themselves in it too.”