Aditya Rikhari’s new track Gori explores love and longing

Singer-songwriter Aditya Rikhari is thrilled to bits, courtesy of his new track, Gori, for which he has joined forces with producer, composer, and DJ Ravator & singer, sound engineer, and music composer Gajendra Verma. The song, penned and composed by the trio, weaves poetic lyrics with a textured indie-pop soundscape, resulting in a track that feels both intimate and emotionally resonant.

Gori by Aditya Rikhari, Gajendra Verma & Ravator captures the beauty of love and vulnerability

Gori, we are told, is a song about yearning, about being consumed by the thought of someone you can’t forget, and about the quiet yet overwhelming beauty of love. It is a tender yet powerful reflection on love, longing, and vulnerability.

So, how did Gori come to life, we ask Aditya, and pat comes the reply. “It all started very organically. Ravator had this base idea, and when I heard it, I immediately felt its emotional depth. Once Gajendra added his perspective, the song began to take the shape it has now. We have all admired each other’s work for a while. And this song just felt like the right moment to come together. The idea was to create something that carried a piece of each of us, and Gori gave us that space.”

Taking us behind the scenes of the creative process, Aditya tells Indulge, “Ravator laid the foundation with the initial production idea. I worked on some lyrical and melodic sketches, and then Gajendra came in, bringing his own vocal and emotional flavour. From there, it was all about refining, experimenting, and making sure the song stayed true to its core. The beauty of Gori is in its simplicity. It’s not trying too hard. It’s a raw and honest emotion. That’s what makes the song powerful.”

For Aditya, who has become a name to reckon with in the indie music scene and has in his kitty songs like Jiya Laage Na, Faasle, Sajna Ve, Jaana Samjho Naa (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3), and Sunn Mere Yaar Ve (Param Sundari), credits his artistic roots to a mix of old Hindi film music, folk, and indie pop. “Artistes like Lucky Ali and Mohit Chauhan really influenced the way I think about melody and storytelling.”

With indie music gaining serious momentum in recent years, Aditya is optimistic about the future. “The scene is more vibrant than ever. “With streaming platforms and social media, artistes now have direct access to their listeners, and there are no gatekeepers. It’s an exciting time, with more sonic diversity, more collaborations, and hopefully, a stronger support system for independent musicians in the future.”

For more updates, join/follow our

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress

Email-sangeetha.p@newindianexpress.com

X-@psangeetha2112