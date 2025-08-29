Mahima Sogani celebrates mangoes and childhood in nostalgic new single Haapus Ke Aam

Singer-songwriter Mahima Sogani has taken a delicious detour into nostalgia with her latest single Haapus Ke Aam, a track that celebrates childhood, innocence and yes, mangoes.
“First of all, I just love mangoes, especially Hapus. Growing up, they felt like a rare treat as we would only get a couple each season, so it felt like a festival every time. Mangoes are special because they are the only fruit that’s equally amazing raw and ripe. That duality, sweet and sour, raw and ripe, felt so human to me. That’s where the idea for the song started.”
For Mahima, mangoes aren't just a fruit, they’re an emotion. “They remind me of childhood summers that were messy, juicy, chaotic, and full of love. I remember those afternoons when my maasi would send boxes of Haapus mangoes. We would all gather around, peel and eat them together, juice dripping down our elbows. And of course, the family drama about who gets the last slice? My mom used to say she preferred the guthli (seed), and for years I thought she genuinely liked it! Later I realised it was her way of letting us kids have the best part. That quiet kind of love that stayed with me.”
The track, infused with playful imagery and nostalgic storytelling, dives into that very metaphor. “It all started as a casual chat with a friend. We were talking about how all of us are a mix, sometimes grown-up, sometimes complete kids. From there, the memories just flowed, the mango-stained afternoons, swings, and puddles... the song almost wrote itself.”
The song’s hook — equal parts poetic and cheeky — is signature Mahima. “That’s how I usually write. I begin with the core thought, that one line that holds everything. I write rough lyrics, then, head to my harmonium or guitar to shape the melody and arrangement. I build everything around that emotional centre.”
The music video reflects this spirit too. “We shot across South Mumbai, Bandra, and Juhu. A lot of the moments were unplanned, like putting a flower in a Maharashtrian lady’s hair, playing with a stray dog, or singing with kids who gathered around. These real, unfiltered moments made the video come alive.”
And how did she connect the characteristics of mango with a person? “It just felt natural. No two mangoes taste the same, some are sweet, some tangy, some take time to ripen. People are the same. And just like a mango, love too is messy, juicy, and worth it. I think the mango is the most human fruit there is.”
Mahima says that music has always been an integral part of her life. “My nani sang in temples, and my mother—she’s a doctor, but a phenomenal singer—would be humming all the time. I learned songs without realising I was learning. I composed my first tune in sixth grade, and I haven’t stopped since. Later I realised I’m also a natural storyteller. So I thought why separate the two? Music makes you feel, stories make you think. When you combine them, people can laugh, cry, and heal, all in one evening.”
And what’s next for her? “This album has eight tracks; each one represents a different phase of love. Some are fun like Haapus Ke Aam, others are deeper, and one is a full-on rap battle, classical vs hip-hop, total dhamaka! We’re dropping one every few weeks. Plus, The Mahima Sogani Show is coming to OTT soon, and I start my India tour with Season Two in November. There are lots to look forward to!”
