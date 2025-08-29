Mahima Sogani celebrates mangoes and childhood in nostalgic new single Haapus Ke Aam

Singer-songwriter Mahima Sogani has taken a delicious detour into nostalgia with her latest single Haapus Ke Aam, a track that celebrates childhood, innocence and yes, mangoes.

Mahima Sogani’s Haapus Ke Aam is a sweet & tangy tribute to summers and mangoes

“First of all, I just love mangoes, especially Hapus. Growing up, they felt like a rare treat as we would only get a couple each season, so it felt like a festival every time. Mangoes are special because they are the only fruit that’s equally amazing raw and ripe. That duality, sweet and sour, raw and ripe, felt so human to me. That’s where the idea for the song started.”

For Mahima, mangoes aren't just a fruit, they’re an emotion. “They remind me of childhood summers that were messy, juicy, chaotic, and full of love. I remember those afternoons when my maasi would send boxes of Haapus mangoes. We would all gather around, peel and eat them together, juice dripping down our elbows. And of course, the family drama about who gets the last slice? My mom used to say she preferred the guthli (seed), and for years I thought she genuinely liked it! Later I realised it was her way of letting us kids have the best part. That quiet kind of love that stayed with me.”

The track, infused with playful imagery and nostalgic storytelling, dives into that very metaphor. “It all started as a casual chat with a friend. We were talking about how all of us are a mix, sometimes grown-up, sometimes complete kids. From there, the memories just flowed, the mango-stained afternoons, swings, and puddles... the song almost wrote itself.”