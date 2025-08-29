MGPA’s This is Why We Sing delivers Coldplay, Disney, and Hindustani-Western fusion in one concert

The museum theatre in Egmore is all set to come alive to the sound of music as The Madras Guild of Performing Arts (MGPA) presents their concert, This is Why We Sing, with Jaideep Vivekanand, Gerard Joseph, Anish Chacko, and Rahul Gopal. Music conductor Atul Isaac Jacob, who will be directing the concert, tells Indulge that the choir ranges from four-year-olds to 72-year-olds, making the energy on stage extremely varied, yet full of life.

MGPA reimagines choral music with This is Why We Sing

“This particular concert puts every singer in the spotlight, showcasing their unique strengths. Some are excellent narrators and some are fantastic dancers. I always tell my choir this and I practice it myself: a choir is like a jigsaw puzzle. Each person is a vital piece, and without even one, the picture is incomplete. Encouraging every kind of talent, we have curated a setlist that reflects the quirky charm of our choristers, both as a unified group and in smaller ensembles. From Penn Masala’s arrangement of Viva La Vida, to Coldplay’s Fix You, Seasons of Love from Rent, and ending with Pentatonix’s version of Take Me Home, the adult choir breaks into smaller groups to perform pieces that push the envelope, songs typically not attempted by large choirs.”

On the other hand, the children’s section is full of energy and rhythm. “Yes, there are the usual Disney musical numbers that are predictable but loved, not just by the kids, but by the audience too. Parents and even older generations often connect with those classic Disney pieces more than with today’s trending songs. The kids are performing a mix of Disney favourites and some entertaining numbers by contemporary composers. We have tried to strike a balance. ”

However, the highlight of the event is that MGPA is attempting Indian fusion for the first time in their repertoire. “A well-recognised composer from Oxford, Reena Esmail, has arranged a couple of Hindustani ragas in Western notation, making them performable by an ensemble. It’s not quite a choir in the traditional sense as it needs just a few singers per part but we’re starting off with two of these pieces. This is a brand-new venture for both performers and the audience. While it may not be classically ‘authentic,’ it’s an attempt to try something new and exciting.

He adds, “The concert begins with the full choir performing The Lion Sleeps Tonight, and ends with So Long, Farewell from The Sound of Music. We’ve included pieces from High School Musical as well. It’s a truly diverse and vibrant setlist. Importantly, the music takes centre stage. There are no long speeches or formal introductions but just brief transitions to allow performers to regroup or prepare for the next set, while keeping the audience engaged with variations in energy and tone. You’ll find the flow of the concert dynamic—melodious pieces, light-hearted ones, full-on dance numbers—and somewhere in the middle, we have placed Elvis Presley’s Can’t Help Falling in Love as a singalong, so even the audience gets to participate. This isn’t a formal concert; it’s more of a celebration and a renewal of energy and spirit. It’s hard not to move along to the rhythm and joy these performers bring on stage.

Atul adds, “I have only mentioned a few songs, but if I give away everything, it would spoil the surprise! What I can say is that you’ll hear a good mix of familiar favourites and some new gems—songs that will leave the audience saying, “Wow, I didn’t know that—but I loved it.”

For more updates, join/follow our

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress

INR 500 onwards, September 5,7 pm. Museum Theatre, Egmore.

sangeetha.p@newindianexpress.com

X- @psangeetha2112