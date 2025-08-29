OutStation: India’s new boy band on beginnings, brotherhood and quirks

You all came together after a nationwide talent search and an intense bootcamp in Goa. What do you remember most vividly about that process?

Bhuvan Shetty: We got no sleep. It was hectic.

Shayan Pattem: I remember being hungry most of the time — and having to do fitness on top of everything.

Mashaal Shaikh: Classes ran all day: dance, fitness, singing, performance. We’d start at seven in the morning and go on till 10 at night.

Bhuvan: And no Red Bull or Coke allowed! We used to sneak them in and party when we could.

Hemang Singh: The only thing I remember is being sleep-deprived.

When you heard you were in the final five, how did you react and who was the first person you told?

Hemang: They sent banners to our homes saying. “You’re in the Top Five.” I wasn’t even there, so, I found out over a video call. I told my dad first. He just said, “okay, we’ll see.”

Shayan: My mom was with me when the cameramen came. She called everyone before I even said a word.

Kurien Sebastian: I was alone at home. In boxers. They just walked in with cameras. That was my moment. Mashaal: For me it was my mom and a few family members. I didn’t really call anyone else.

Bhuvan: Same. My mom spread the news before I could. Honestly, I just thought these guys were going, so I was happy.