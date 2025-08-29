OutStation: India’s new boy band on beginnings, brotherhood and quirks

When five young men from different corners of India walked into a gruelling bootcamp in Goa last year, they had no idea their lives were about to change. Today, they stand together as OutStation — India’s first international-style teen boy band, launched by global hitmaker Savan Kotecha in partnership with Republic Records and Universal Music India.
Between 18 to 22 years old, they are as varied as they are united: Bhuvan Shetty, the 22-year-old from Udupi with carnatic roots and a quiet obsession with chewing gums; Mashaal Shaikh, 21, from Goa, who literally sees colours when he hears music; Hemang Singh, 20, from Prayagraj, sharp-tongued and full of energy; Kurien Sebastian, a 20-year-old Malayali raised in Delhi, who balances sleepiness with surprising emotional depth and humour; and Shayan Pattem, the youngest at 18, an army kid from Hyderabad known for his youthful vibe.
They are still finding their rhythm as a group, but their personalities already harmonise in unexpected ways. And while this is their first proper interview as a band, they speak with an ease that makes you feel like you’re in their dorm room, catching the banter, the teasing and the occasional boxers-on-camera confession. What comes through most is their sincerity — five boys, trying to become something India has not done very often: create a boy band of its own.
You all came together after a nationwide talent search and an intense bootcamp in Goa. What do you remember most vividly about that process?
Bhuvan Shetty: We got no sleep. It was hectic.
Shayan Pattem: I remember being hungry most of the time — and having to do fitness on top of everything.
Mashaal Shaikh: Classes ran all day: dance, fitness, singing, performance. We’d start at seven in the morning and go on till 10 at night.
Bhuvan: And no Red Bull or Coke allowed! We used to sneak them in and party when we could.
Hemang Singh: The only thing I remember is being sleep-deprived.
When you heard you were in the final five, how did you react and who was the first person you told?
Hemang: They sent banners to our homes saying. “You’re in the Top Five.” I wasn’t even there, so, I found out over a video call. I told my dad first. He just said, “okay, we’ll see.”
Shayan: My mom was with me when the cameramen came. She called everyone before I even said a word.
Kurien Sebastian: I was alone at home. In boxers. They just walked in with cameras. That was my moment. Mashaal: For me it was my mom and a few family members. I didn’t really call anyone else.
Bhuvan: Same. My mom spread the news before I could. Honestly, I just thought these guys were going, so I was happy.
The name OutStation is unusual. How did you come up with it?
Hemang: Remember in school when we had to write leave applications saying we were going out of station? That’s where it comes from.
Mashaal: It’s also symbolic — all of us have left behind our old lives. We’re, ‘out of station,’ out of the rat race.
Kurien: Our first assignment as a band was to come up with a name. We brainstormed for six hours and had names like Juicebox and TNT.
Shayan: Our WhatsApp group was actually called Juicebox TNT for weeks.
Bhuvan: OutStation sounded the best. And when you hear the story, it makes sense.
Preparing for your debut must be a whole different ball game. What’s been the most challenging part so far?
Hemang: Dance. Definitely dance.
Kurien: And waking up early.
Mashaal: Everything else is chill compared to dancing and waking up.
Shayan: But honestly, it’s fun. This is what we want to do, so even if it’s exhausting, it never feels like just a job.
You come from very different corners of India. How does that diversity shape your music?
Hemang: We’ re still figuring out our sound, but we want our music to reflect the regional influences of where we come from. It should feel like India’s band.
Bhuvan: I grew up with carnatic influences, singing bhajans at home. That classical touch is something I bring in.
Shayan: My dad’s in the army, so, I’ve lived all over India. My taste is scattered — I draw from everything.
Kurien: We’re all self-taught, all different, but when it comes together, it works.
Three of you — Bhuvan from Udupi, Mashaal from Goa and Shayan from Hyderabad — are from the South. Do you feel a special connection bringing that cultural flavour into the band?
Bhuvan: Absolutely. Carnatic music and bhajans shaped me and that’s what I grew up singing. That’s a big part of my voice.
Shayan: My South roots are in Hyderabad, but I’ve also lived everywhere else. I’d say I bring that mix of cultures.
Mashaal: For me, it wasn’t just the environment. Goa has a wide spectrum of music, so, I actually stopped listening to music for two years to find my own sound. It was almost spiritual.
How would you each describe the style or quality you bring to OutStation?
Bhuvan: Classical roots with a twist.
Mashaal: I am soulful, with a focus on storytelling and pronunciation. Hemang: Aggressive, high-energy tones.
Kurien: Emotion and depth when it comes to music.
Shayan: I think, I bring youth and fun. I keep the vibe alive.
Fans also want to know who you are off-stage. Any unique hobbies or obessions?
Bhuvan: Plants! I love plants. I think people already know that.
Mashaal: He’s also addicted to chewing gum. One box every two days. I took him to a supermarket and he was in awe of the chewing gum variety there, I bought some for him.
Kurien: I sleep a lot. Shayan: We eat a lot. Junk food, especially.
Living together must have brought some surprises. What’s something fans would be shocked to learn about each of you?
Hemang: People think Bhuvan only listens to classical, but he’s into R&B and The Weeknd — proper bad boy music.
Shayan: Mashaal has synaesthesia. When he listens to music, he sees colours.
Mashaal: And storylines too. I thought it was normal until I explained it to these guys and they had no idea.
Do you ever clash as five strong personalities?
Mashaal: Rock, paper, scissors.
Bhuvan: We beat each other to pulp. (laughs)
Kurien: Jokes aside, we haven’t had a big fight yet. Just small banter here and there.
Bhuvan: If someone tries to leave, we’ll kidnap him and bring him back.
Being India’s first international-style teen boy band is a huge label. Do you feel more pressure or more excitement?
Mashaal: Honestly, excitement. Reality hasn’t hit us yet.
Shayan: Sometimes, I do get nervous, but mostly we’re just having fun.
Hemang: We don’t think about the ‘label’ too much. We just focus on the work.
Finally, how do you want your music to resonate with young India — especially those outside metro cities?
Hemang: Growing up, we only had western bands like One Direction and BTS to look up to. We didn’t have an Indian band we could call our own.
Shayan: We want to be that band for India — so, young kids see themselves in us.
Mashaal: And so they know they don’t have to wait until their thirties to pursue music. If you’re 16 and you want to, you can.
Bhuvan: More than a boy band, we want OutStation to feel like a movement. Something young people across the country can claim as theirs.
From carnatic roots to synaesthesia, chewing gum addictions to boxers-on-camera confessions, OutStation are a jumble of contrasts that somehow fit together seamlessly. They’re still teasing one another mid-answer, still figuring out their exact sound and still adjusting to life under one roof — but that’s precisely what makes them feel real, relatable and refreshingly unpolished.
Watch out for their music online soon.
Written by: Isha Parvatiyar
Email: indulge@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress