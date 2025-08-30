Rihanna celebrates 20 years in Hollywood: Shares a heartfelt message to her supporters

Pop icon Rihanna has marked an incredible milestone, celebrating two decades in the entertainment industry.

Rihanna celebrates 20 years in music & Hollywood

Talking about her remarkable journey, the singer, who debuted with her hit single Pon de Replay in 2005, shared an emotional tribute on social media to commemorate the occasion.

Taking to her X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Rihanna posted a heartfelt video montage, showcasing some of the most significant moments from both her professional and personal life.

In her post, Rihanna wrote: "20 years ago, I left my country, my culture, my food, and family to embark on a journey that started with the release of my very first body of music! So many of you have been a part of my life and career since the very beginning, and some of you have joined the adventure along the way. I’m forever grateful to all of you. Each of you played a very crucial role in where this journey has taken me thus far! I just wanted to take this moment to say thank you!"