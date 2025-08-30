Rihanna celebrates 20 years in Hollywood: Shares a heartfelt message to her supporters

Pop icon Rihanna has marked an incredible milestone, celebrating two decades in the entertainment industry.
Talking about her remarkable journey, the singer, who debuted with her hit single Pon de Replay in 2005, shared an emotional tribute on social media to commemorate the occasion.
Taking to her X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Rihanna posted a heartfelt video montage, showcasing some of the most significant moments from both her professional and personal life.
In her post, Rihanna wrote: "20 years ago, I left my country, my culture, my food, and family to embark on a journey that started with the release of my very first body of music! So many of you have been a part of my life and career since the very beginning, and some of you have joined the adventure along the way. I’m forever grateful to all of you. Each of you played a very crucial role in where this journey has taken me thus far! I just wanted to take this moment to say thank you!"
Expressing her gratitude, she continued: "Thank you for the greatest first 20 years ever! 20 years of the most loyal, die-hard fans that don’t play about me whatsoever, 20 years of hard work and hardworking teams around me, 20 years of lessons, 20 years of unforgettable experiences and accomplishments, 20 years of my family being my number one support system, and to all the people who said yes to me and gave me a chance before it was 'cool' to (Execs, DJs, writers, producers, dancers, choreographers, directors, fashion designers, photographers, glam, journalists, brands, mentors, etc.) 20 years worth of thanks to you!! I thank God, He’s been very generous to me and the Glory belongs to Him! #R20."
Having delivered numerous chart-topping hits and blockbuster performances as both a singer and actress, Rihanna's impressive career includes nine Grammy Awards, two Emmy Awards, and an Oscar nomination. Beyond her musical and acting success, she has also built a thriving business empire, with her wealth estimated at around $1.4 billion.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.