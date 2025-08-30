Sanjeeta Bhattacharya releases new single 'Could Have Been'; Announces 10-city India Tour 2025

Music

Sanjeeta Bhattacharya’s new single “Could Have Been” is a raw, heartfelt confession that’s just a glimpse into her upcoming Dear Diary Tour 2025
Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Sanjeeta Bhattacharya is pulling back the curtain on her most personal work yet. With the release of her new single, Could Have Been, she's inviting listeners into a world of raw emotion and honest reflection, all leading up to her highly anticipated Dear Diary India Tour 2025.

What you need to know about Sanjeeta Bhattacharya's new single and the upcoming India tour

The new single, Could Have Been, is more than just a song; it’s a raw confession. Produced by Dishaan and Kabir Hiranandani, the track delves into the difficult experience of holding on to a fading relationship. Sanjeeta herself describes it as being "about holding on longer than you should," capturing the universal ache of missing what was while knowing it’s gone for good. It's this deep vulnerability that makes the song resonate so profoundly.

Sanjeeta Bhattacharya performing live

This sense of intimacy is the heart of her upcoming 10-city tour. The Dear Diary India Tour is set to be a journey through her most personal stories, with each song feeling like a page ripped from her journal. Sanjeeta’s setlist will be a testament to her unique, multilingual artistry, spanning five languages—English, Hindi, Bengali, Spanish, and Portuguese—and will feature mostly original compositions, along with a few reimagined folk covers. She will be joined on stage by Raag Sethi on guitars, creating a stripped-down, authentic sound.

From her debut as Helena in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan to her Grammy nomination with the Berklee Indian Ensemble, Sanjeeta has seamlessly blended her indie folk, R&B, and neo-soul influences with mainstream success. This tour is a chance for fans to see a different side of the artist—one that is intimate, honest, and truly unfiltered.

The tour kicks off on August 27 in Delhi and will continue to cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Guwahati, and Hyderabad.

