Sanjeeta Bhattacharya releases new single 'Could Have Been'; Announces 10-city India Tour 2025

This sense of intimacy is the heart of her upcoming 10-city tour. The Dear Diary India Tour is set to be a journey through her most personal stories, with each song feeling like a page ripped from her journal. Sanjeeta’s setlist will be a testament to her unique, multilingual artistry, spanning five languages—English, Hindi, Bengali, Spanish, and Portuguese—and will feature mostly original compositions, along with a few reimagined folk covers. She will be joined on stage by Raag Sethi on guitars, creating a stripped-down, authentic sound.

From her debut as Helena in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan to her Grammy nomination with the Berklee Indian Ensemble, Sanjeeta has seamlessly blended her indie folk, R&B, and neo-soul influences with mainstream success. This tour is a chance for fans to see a different side of the artist—one that is intimate, honest, and truly unfiltered.

The tour kicks off on August 27 in Delhi and will continue to cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Guwahati, and Hyderabad.