Indian DJ Yamon takes music to new heights with live paragliding set at 10,000 ft

At 10,000 feet above the ground, with nothing but the wind rushing past her and the vast expanse of sky around DJ Yamon made history. The trailblazing artist became the first-ever female DJ to perform a full live set while paragliding. An indeed daring feat that now stands as a landmark moment for Indian electronic music.
“Not a stage. Not a club. The sky.” That was the backdrop for her one-of-a-kind performance, where music quite literally took flight. Suspended mid-air with her gear, she transformed the open skies into a pulsating dancefloor. The beats echoed against the silence of the mountains and carried by the wind as she performed with passion. She seemed to be enjoying the experience at 10,000 feet above the ground while grooving to her beats.
For DJ TRYPS, this wasn’t just a stunt for attention but it was a test of courage and endurance. Performing in the sky meant battling turbulence, unpredictable weather, and the psychological challenge of staying calm under extreme conditions. Yet, instead of letting fear take over, she leaned into fearlessness. As she believes, “Music has no boundaries,” and this performance embodied that conviction in the most dramatic way possible.
Watch the video here:
The video of her airborne set quickly went viral sparking awe and admiration across social media. Fans flooded the comments section with praise, with one writing, “Only DJ we trust to really take the party to new heights.” Another added, “Oh wow, that’s insane… so brave.” Many described the set as “unreal” and “legendary,” while one user summed it up simply, “Can’t get better than this.”
