Indian DJ Yamon takes music to new heights with live paragliding set at 10,000 ft

“Not a stage. Not a club. The sky.” That was the backdrop for her one-of-a-kind performance, where music quite literally took flight. Suspended mid-air with her gear, she transformed the open skies into a pulsating dancefloor. The beats echoed against the silence of the mountains and carried by the wind as she performed with passion. She seemed to be enjoying the experience at 10,000 feet above the ground while grooving to her beats.

For DJ TRYPS, this wasn’t just a stunt for attention but it was a test of courage and endurance. Performing in the sky meant battling turbulence, unpredictable weather, and the psychological challenge of staying calm under extreme conditions. Yet, instead of letting fear take over, she leaned into fearlessness. As she believes, “Music has no boundaries,” and this performance embodied that conviction in the most dramatic way possible.

Watch the video here: