Kerala granny cruises Dubai streets in Rolls-Royce Ghost wearing saree

A 72 year old woman from Kerala has taken the internet by storm after one of her video went viral. In the video, the Kerala woman can be seen confidently driving a Rolls-Royce Ghost in Dubai. Known as ‘Driver Amma’, Mani Amma stunned viewers not only with her composure but also with the elegance of donning a traditional saree while handling one of the world’s most luxurious cars.
In the clip, she proudly flashes her international driving permit before slipping behind the wheel of the gleaming Rolls-Royce. She navigates the streets of Dubai calmly leaving audiences worldwide both charmed and inspired. What makes her story even more remarkable is her diverse driving expertise. Mani Amma holds licenses for 11 types of vehicles, including cars, trucks, forklifts, and even cranes. Back in Kerala, she also runs her own driving school. This empowers others to embrace the skill and independence that comes with driving.
Her video quickly caught the attention of prominent business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who shared her story online. He called her his “Monday Motivation” and praised her “insatiable appetite for life.” His endorsement helped amplify her story to a global audience, turning her into a symbol of resilience and vitality.
Netizens flooded the comments section with admiration, awe, and humor. Messages poured in like “Maniyammachi rocks” and “@guinnessworldrecords possibly the oldest lady in the world with an active international drivers licence with all type rating.” Others expressed amazement at her achievements compared to their own, with one remarking, “Here 29 years old doesn't even have a license of a car,” while another admitted, “This is me without even the bicycle balance.”
This viral moment is more than just a quirky internet sensation. It highlights how age has no barrier to passion, confidence, and adventure.