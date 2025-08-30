Kerala granny cruises Dubai streets in Rolls-Royce Ghost wearing saree

In the clip, she proudly flashes her international driving permit before slipping behind the wheel of the gleaming Rolls-Royce. She navigates the streets of Dubai calmly leaving audiences worldwide both charmed and inspired. What makes her story even more remarkable is her diverse driving expertise. Mani Amma holds licenses for 11 types of vehicles, including cars, trucks, forklifts, and even cranes. Back in Kerala, she also runs her own driving school. This empowers others to embrace the skill and independence that comes with driving.

Her video quickly caught the attention of prominent business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who shared her story online. He called her his “Monday Motivation” and praised her “insatiable appetite for life.” His endorsement helped amplify her story to a global audience, turning her into a symbol of resilience and vitality.