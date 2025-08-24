New Labubus incoming! Pop Mart set to release new versions of viral plush toy including mini sizes

Labubu fans are in for a treat as Pop Mart, Chinese toy company that created and mass-produced the popular toy, is expanding the Labubu universe with vinyl mini portable pendants and a premium plush which will launch end of this month.
Labubu, which was created by artist and illustrator Kasing Lung, features pointed ears and pointy teeth, has taken over the
The new collection which launches on August 29 offers mini portable pendants from the Monsters Pin For Love series deliver blind-box surprises and the premium Rock the Universe plush, with its long, fluffy fur, caters to collectors seeking rare, high-end designs.
Rock the Universe plush is different from previous versions with its softer and more luxurious feel and look.
Each plush comes decorated with a delicate pearl-and-alloy heart necklace and features distinct dye patterns, making every piece truly one of a kind. Designed for serious collectors, this premium edition appeals to those who appreciate both exclusivity and intricate design.
Each pendant from the Monsters Pin For Love series features bold, alphabet-inspired colours, blending style with trendiness.
Fans can choose to purchase individual pieces, priced at $18.99 per piece, or opt for blind-box editions, where every box hides a surprise design.
Lightweight and portable, these pendants are perfect for Labubu enthusiasts who want to keep their favorite character with them wherever they go. They will cost $22.99 each.
Earlier this week, Pop Mart announced a remarkable financial performance for the first half of the year, with profits attributable to shareholders surging nearly 400%.
The company’s revenue climbed over 200% to reach $1.93 billion. Regional growth was particularly striking, with Asia-Pacific revenue rising more than 250% and revenue in the Americas skyrocketing by over 1,000%.