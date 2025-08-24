New Labubus incoming! Pop Mart set to release new versions of viral plush toy including mini sizes

Labubu fans are in for a treat as Pop Mart, Chinese toy company that created and mass-produced the popular toy, is expanding the Labubu universe with vinyl mini portable pendants and a premium plush which will launch end of this month.

Pop Mart expands Labubu-verse with mini pendants and premium plush

The new collection which launches on August 29 offers mini portable pendants from the Monsters Pin For Love series deliver blind-box surprises and the premium Rock the Universe plush, with its long, fluffy fur, caters to collectors seeking rare, high-end designs.

Rock the Universe plush is different from previous versions with its softer and more luxurious feel and look.

Each plush comes decorated with a delicate pearl-and-alloy heart necklace and features distinct dye patterns, making every piece truly one of a kind. Designed for serious collectors, this premium edition appeals to those who appreciate both exclusivity and intricate design.

Each pendant from the Monsters Pin For Love series features bold, alphabet-inspired colours, blending style with trendiness.