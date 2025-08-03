Bharti Singh burns her son’s Labubu doll, calls it “bad luck”

Comedian Bharti Singh recently shared a funny and honest vlog on her YouTube channel, LOL – Life of Limbachiyaa’s. In the video, she burnt her son Golla’s viral Labubu doll. She said the doll brought mischief and strange energy into their home.
Bharti explained that ever since the doll arrived, Golla started behaving badly. “He wasn’t like this before,” she said. “Now he runs around, throws things, screams, and doesn’t listen.” At first, Bharti laughed it off. But slowly, more people around her started pointing fingers at the doll. Her sister, her friends, even her husband Haarsh, they all called it a “shaitaan ka roop” (a devil’s form).
So Bharti decided to do what many Indian mums would do: get rid of it, once and for all. She took the doll outside and tried to burn it. But it didn’t catch fire easily. Haarsh joked that the doll’s spirit was fighting back. “It’s not burning. Maybe it’s resisting,” he said.
Eventually, the flames took over and the doll was gone. Bharti clapped and said, “It’s done. Evil has lost. God has won.” The most touching moment came when little Golla tried to stop her. “Mumma, don’t do it. He’s my friend,” he said, clearly upset. But Bharti stayed firm. “No, this is not your friend. This thing turned you into a naughty boy,” she replied.
Bharti ended the vlog on a mix of humour and doubt. “Maybe I overreacted,” she said. “Maybe I wasted money. But I couldn’t take any more chances. Everyone kept telling me it looked creepy. Even when I used to hang it on my bag, strangers would stop and ask what it was.”
Whether it was superstition or just a mother doing what felt right, Bharti’s vlog was honest. Many parents might not burn toys, but they’ll relate to that moment of trying anything to calm a chaotic toddler. The Labubu doll may be gone, but Bharti’s parenting struggles? Still very much alive and relatable.
