Bharti Singh burns her son’s Labubu doll, calls it “bad luck”

So Bharti decided to do what many Indian mums would do: get rid of it, once and for all. She took the doll outside and tried to burn it. But it didn’t catch fire easily. Haarsh joked that the doll’s spirit was fighting back. “It’s not burning. Maybe it’s resisting,” he said.

Eventually, the flames took over and the doll was gone. Bharti clapped and said, “It’s done. Evil has lost. God has won.” The most touching moment came when little Golla tried to stop her. “Mumma, don’t do it. He’s my friend,” he said, clearly upset. But Bharti stayed firm. “No, this is not your friend. This thing turned you into a naughty boy,” she replied.

Bharti ended the vlog on a mix of humour and doubt. “Maybe I overreacted,” she said. “Maybe I wasted money. But I couldn’t take any more chances. Everyone kept telling me it looked creepy. Even when I used to hang it on my bag, strangers would stop and ask what it was.”

Whether it was superstition or just a mother doing what felt right, Bharti’s vlog was honest. Many parents might not burn toys, but they’ll relate to that moment of trying anything to calm a chaotic toddler. The Labubu doll may be gone, but Bharti’s parenting struggles? Still very much alive and relatable.