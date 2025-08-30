Singer-songwriter Shai talks about her art and learnings
As an artiste, it is essential to understand your craft, keep experimenting, grow, and own it. What’s even more remarkable is when this realisation comes early in one’s journey. Singer-songwriter Shai, often seen as India’s next hyperpop sensation, is carving her path in music on her own terms and winning hearts with her raw talent. In a candid conversation, Shai talks about her love for art and lots more.
Tell us about We Do We campaign.
What drew me to this project was the freedom to be myself. There were no restrictions, just a beat and an invitation to respond authentically. It reflects in my music too, which blends hyper-pop, pop, and edgy influences shaped by my time in UK and India.
Can you walk us through the process of blending music?
Blending different worlds and cultures in my music feels natural, and now I’m carving out a path that’s fresh and exciting in India. It’s definitely pop, more like, hyper-pop, matching my own ‘hyper and pop’ personality. It may be niche right now, but it’s true to who I am — girl-next-door energy, romantic, bringing women together, and creating music I genuinely love and hope others connect with.
How did your journey begin?
My dad used to work at MTV and VH1, and we grew up listening to Afro music, when it wasn’t even a thing back in the day. I was also exposed to jazz and Indian classical music, because of my mother. So, it was really just a mix of music in the house.
You’ve collaborated with global names like Nicky Romero, Ayokay, and more. What were those creative exchanges like?
For me, it’s very important to work with different artistes. In fact, I am looking forward to releasing a couple of my singles and then jumping right into collaborations, because you learn so much from there. Working with the artistes you mentioned was incredibly exciting; blending our backgrounds, sharing stories, and bringing them to life.
Your tracks Lucifer and Love Island have made it to global platforms. What does that kind of recognition mean to you?
It was not just a big milestone, but growing up as a South Asian artiste, I didn’t have pop stars to look up to, only Western acts or Bollywood playback singers. Now that’s changing. Everything I’ve achieved so far shows that anything is possible, and I want younger girls to see and believe that too.
Pop music has seen a remarkable rise within the South Asian diaspora. How do you see your role in this evolving space?
It’s easy to get caught up in what works. But what truly matters is making music authentic to who you are. If it resonates, even with a cult audience, that’s enough; it doesn’t always have to be for the masses. Coming from a songwriting background, I know how easy it is to follow formulas, but real excitement comes when your personality shines through the music. When artistes create for the love of music and stay authentic, people can see that, and there’s nothing better.
