Singer-songwriter Shai talks about her art and learnings

It’s easy to get caught up in what works. But what truly matters is making music authentic to who you are. If it resonates, even with a cult audience, that’s enough; it doesn’t always have to be for the masses. Coming from a songwriting background, I know how easy it is to follow formulas, but real excitement comes when your personality shines through the music. When artistes create for the love of music and stay authentic, people can see that, and there’s nothing better.

