Marathi music meets funk and hyperpop with Dhiru’s ‘Jevlis Ka?’

Some artists create music, and some live and breathe it—Dhiru is the latter. Known for his cinematic compositions under the name Dhirendra Mulkalwar, he is now stepping into the indie music scene with a fresh and futuristic Marathi sound. His latest track, Jevlis Ka?, is a playful yet deeply rooted piece that bridges retro funk, dance-pop, and hyperpop—bringing a new energy to regional music. In this conversation, Dhiru shares the inspiration behind the song, his creative process, and the changing landscape of Marathi independent music.