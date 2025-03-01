Marathi music meets funk and hyperpop with Dhiru’s ‘Jevlis Ka?’
Some artists create music, and some live and breathe it—Dhiru is the latter. Known for his cinematic compositions under the name Dhirendra Mulkalwar, he is now stepping into the indie music scene with a fresh and futuristic Marathi sound. His latest track, Jevlis Ka?, is a playful yet deeply rooted piece that bridges retro funk, dance-pop, and hyperpop—bringing a new energy to regional music. In this conversation, Dhiru shares the inspiration behind the song, his creative process, and the changing landscape of Marathi independent music.
‘Jevlis Ka?’ is a phrase that instantly grabs attention. How did it become the heart of the song?
Dhiru: This hook was stuck in my head for the longest time! I knew it had to be the soul of the track. I built the melody around it, ensuring the lyrics felt young, conversational, and effortless. Marathi music has a legacy of deeply meaningful songwriting, and I wanted to capture that charm while keeping it fresh and contemporary. Musically, I blended retro funk with dance-pop and hyperpop elements, creating something vibrant and infectious.
Songs like ‘Taambdi Chaamdi’ and ‘Gulabi Sadi’ have redefined Marathi music. Where does ‘Jevlis Ka?’ fit in?
Dhiru: It’s part of this exciting shift! Independent artists now have the space to experiment, and Jevlis Ka? is my contribution to that movement. Marathi music has always been diverse, and digital platforms allow it to reach a broader audience. I wanted to create something youthful, futuristic, yet deeply rooted in Marathi sensibilities.
You’ve composed for films, but independent music gives you full creative control. How different are these processes?
Dhiru: Film music is bound by the story and director’s vision, whereas indie music is a blank canvas. That freedom is exhilarating but also challenging because there’s no external framework. With film music, decisions are shared, but in indie music, you must be your own critic. That requires discipline—to know when to stop refining and just put the music out.
You transitioned from ‘Dhirendra Mulkalwar’ in film music to ‘Dhiru’ for indie projects. What inspired this change?
Dhiru: ‘Dhirendra Mulkalwar’ is my official name, but ‘Dhiru’ is what my friends and family call me. It feels personal, warm, and authentic. When making independent music, I wanted to use a name that truly represents me, not just professionally but emotionally.
‘Jevlis Ka?’ is playful yet futuristic. Do you think this blend is key to attracting younger audiences to regional music?
Dhiru: Absolutely! Young listeners want something that feels relatable yet modern. If we present Marathi music with a fresh, global energy while keeping its cultural essence intact, it will naturally resonate with them. The trick is to make it feel effortless.
Who are your biggest musical influences?
Dhiru: A.R. Rahman shaped my musical foundation. Pink Floyd expanded my sonic horizons. Telefon Tel Aviv introduced me to electronic textures. And, of course, Michael Jackson and Quincy Jones set the gold standard for songwriting, production, and presentation.
What’s next for you? More indie releases?
Dhiru: 2025 is going to be exciting! More singles, collaborations, and immersive experiences beyond just music. I want to craft a deeper connection with my audience—not just through sound but through visuals, storytelling, and interactive projects. This is just the beginning!