Vishal Mishra lends voice to Param Sundari’s heartbreak track, Chand Kagaz Ka

This weekend, it's all about Sidhart Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor starrer Param Sundari, be it on social media or at the theatres. While the movie has mostly received mixed reactions from the audience, the songs definitely stood out, be it Sonu Nigam's Pardesiya, Adnan Sami's Bheegi Saree or the latest release Vishal Mishra's heartbreak track, Chand Kagaz Ka, which beautifully captures the pain of separation and the ache of lost love.

Vishal Mishra's voice stands out in Param Sundari song, Chand Kagaz Ka

Known for his ability to bring emotions and pathos alive through his vocals, Vishal Mishra elevates this Sachin-Jigar composition to another level. With lyrics by the super-talented Amitabh Bhattacharya, Chand Kagaz Ka paints the delicate picture of heartbreak that will resonate with anyone who has experienced love and loss.

Speaking about the song, Vishal said, “Chand Kagaaz Ka is a special song and I connected with the melody and Amitabh Bhattacharya’s lyrics instantly. And with someone like Dinesh Vijan (the producer) who I share a great bond with, I was sure that the song will get the love and attention it deserves on screen.” Watch the song here: