Is Param Sundari worth your weekend watch? Here’s what netizens have to say

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s much-awaited romantic comedy drama Param Sundari has finally hit the theaters provoking a whirlwind of online critiques. The movie that’s the debut collaboration for the two actors has been under hot debate ever since its announcement. With a theme revolving around a romantic tale of a North Indian boy and a South Indian girl, the film has compared to Chennai Express something both lead actors have refuted. With the release of the film now, Twitter has been abuzz with reactions.
Overall opinion appears to be good with most netizens assigning the movie a 4 out of 5-star rating. Malhotra and Kapoor fans are all praising the chemistry between the two actors on screen describing it as a ‘fun rollercoaster of comedy and laughter’.
A user commented, “Just watched #ParamSundari starring #SidharthMalhotra & #JanhviKapoor Rating: 4/5 First Half – Tis stylish entry Sid-Janhvi chemistry catchy songs & a gripping interval hook! Second Half / Climax – Power-packed family drama + massy action showdown Sid rocks the action Janhvi shines in emotions. A perfect blend of romance action & emotions – total crowd-pleaser!”
Another tweeted “#ParamSundariReview | 4/5 stars A fun rollercoaster of comedy & laughter! #SiddharthMalhotra & #JanhaviKapoor nailed their roles. #JanhaviKapoor is absolute ‘Sundari’ as the title suggests. Make your weekend fun – don’t miss #ParamSundari.”
However the film has not been without its critics. A few users expressed disappointment calling the film unoriginal and lacking depth. One tweet said, “Watched Param Sundari genuinely it's like you dreaded nothing new.”
Someone else said, “Abys**mal abysmal movie. I have no idea what I was thinking.” A snappier review went, “Mockery. The movie is a mockery of Kerala and Keralites. An actor who can't even pronounce Kerala and Malayalam correctly is portraying a Malayali girl. #JanhviKapoor is a disaster. #SidharthMalhotra is bland and boring as always . Zero chemistry. Disaster!!!”
Despite the mixed bag of reviews on plot and performances the film’s soundtrack has been unanimously acclaimed, especially Sonu Nigam’s Pardesiya. The songs and the scenic Kerala backdrops are being touted as big positives. So if you are searching for a light-hearted romantic comedy with a healthy dose of music and scenery Param Sundari could be your weekend pick.”