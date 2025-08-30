Is Param Sundari worth your weekend watch? Here’s what netizens have to say

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s much-awaited romantic comedy drama Param Sundari has finally hit the theaters provoking a whirlwind of online critiques. The movie that’s the debut collaboration for the two actors has been under hot debate ever since its announcement. With a theme revolving around a romantic tale of a North Indian boy and a South Indian girl, the film has compared to Chennai Express something both lead actors have refuted. With the release of the film now, Twitter has been abuzz with reactions.

Twitter users review Param Sundari

Overall opinion appears to be good with most netizens assigning the movie a 4 out of 5-star rating. Malhotra and Kapoor fans are all praising the chemistry between the two actors on screen describing it as a ‘fun rollercoaster of comedy and laughter’.

A user commented, “Just watched #ParamSundari starring #SidharthMalhotra & #JanhviKapoor Rating: 4/5 First Half – Tis stylish entry Sid-Janhvi chemistry catchy songs & a gripping interval hook! Second Half / Climax – Power-packed family drama + massy action showdown Sid rocks the action Janhvi shines in emotions. A perfect blend of romance action & emotions – total crowd-pleaser!”

Another tweeted “#ParamSundariReview | 4/5 stars A fun rollercoaster of comedy & laughter! #SiddharthMalhotra & #JanhaviKapoor nailed their roles. #JanhaviKapoor is absolute ‘Sundari’ as the title suggests. Make your weekend fun – don’t miss #ParamSundari.”

Negative reviews