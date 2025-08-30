Chiranjeevi responds to fan’s 300 km journey, vows support for her kids

Parasocial relationships, or one-sided relationships, between fans and celebrities mostly go unrewarded. But that was not the case for an ardent Chiranjeevi fan who cycled over 300km to meet the veteran actor.
Rajeshwari, a woman who hails from Adoni, Kurnool district of the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, pedalled for days to meet Chiranjeevi. She cycled all the way from Adoni in Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad in Telangana, just to see him.
When the actor heard the news, he not only welcomed Rajeshwari with open arms, but also gifted her a traditional saree.
In pictures, Rajeshwari is seen tying a rakhi on the actor's wrist to cement her sisterly affection for him. Her face is lit up in happiness, as she stands next to the megastar.
Chiranjeevi even assured her that he would take care of her children's education and pave the way for a brighter future for her family.
Chiranjeevi is well-known for his humanitarian work. In October 1998, he established the Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust (CCT) to ensure no one loses their life due to a lack of blood. The trust includes a blood bank and an eye bank and is the largest recipient of blood and eye donations in Andhra Pradesh. Many recipients were poor people who could not afford expensive treatments or procedures.
On 10 June 2006, former President of India, A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, even inaugurated the Chiranjeevi Charitable Foundation (CCF) at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad.
Chiranjeevi is busy with several upcoming projects, notably director Anil Ravipudi's Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and Vassishta’s Vishwambhara. While the former marks the third collaboration between Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara, the latter is slated for an early 2026 release.
Some of his highest-grossing movies include Pasivadi Pranam released 1987, Yamudiki Mogudu and Attaku Yamudu Ammayiki Mogudu.