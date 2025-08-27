Michael Clarke gives ‘friendly reminder’ to fans after another skin cancer surgery

Australian cricket great Michael Clarke has had another brush with skin cancer and took to Instagram to share an update with fans that he had another one cut out of his nose and issued a friendly reminder for fans to get their skin checked.

Michael Clarke diagnosed with skin cancer

The 44-year-old former Test captain received his first diagnosis in 2006 and has had several cancers removed in the years since.

“Skin cancer is real! Especially in Australia,” he wrote in an Instagram post with a picture which showed him sitting with a plaster on his nose. “A friendly reminder to get your skin checked. Prevention is better than cure but in my case, regular check-ups and early detection is key. So grateful that (his doctor) got it early.”