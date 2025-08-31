Adnan Sami shares insights about singing Bheegi Saree from Param Sundari

A

Well, for me, the most important thing is always the song itself. When I heard the melody, I instantly fell in love with it. I felt it was beautifully composed and written. And I have a connection with many of these baarish (rain) songs. They attracted me in some form or other. The picturisation was absolutely fantastic too.

The colours, the whole atmosphere, mood, and the performances— both Siddharth and Janhvi have done a wonderful job.