Shah Rukh Khan praises Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri, Arijit Singh’s soulful ballad from Aryan Khan’s directorial debut

Additionally, the illustrative vocals of Arijit Singh and the haunting lyrics of Kumaar bring a sensational touch to the song, which is remarkably the opposite of the series’ ionic opening song. Badli Si Hawa Hai perfectly captured the high, almost frenetic energy of ambition and chaos, and Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri is a powerful compliment for the feeling of first love, with the intoxicating lingering ache of innocence.

Arijit Singh adds, “Recording Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri was an intimate journey into the heart of young love. Each note felt like a confession, and I hope listeners experience the same bittersweet joy and nostalgia that moved me during its creation.”

Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to express his profound admiration, stating, “Here’s #TuPehliTuAakhri…This young man Shashwat has done amazing work with the music of #TheBadsofBollywood. Bless you, beta, for your hard work, perseverance and creativity. This love song from the score is one of my favourites. Shash, you are magic and magic is you! And @kumaarofficial’s lyrics are lovely, paaji! Watch The Ba***ds of Bollywood, out 18 September, only on Netflix.”

The accompanying music video for the song, starring Lakshya and Sahher Bambba, perfectly complements the show’s colourful aesthetic with close-up shots. Soft-focus montages, snatched glances and sun-dappled seconds reinforce the song’s message of an overpowering, eternal connection. This tender imagery gives viewers an intimate, more personal insight into Aryan Khan’s stylised but emotionally rich world, wherein love is both a warm haven and a permanent energy.

Beyond its individual charm, Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri significantly enriches The Ba*ds of Bollywood’s multi-faceted soundtrack, introducing emotional gravity into a narrative already brimming with humour, drama and relentless energy. It stands as a testament to the series’ ambitious vision: to transcend music’s traditional role as mere backdrop and elevate it into a vital narrative engine.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and co-created by Aryan Khan, Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, The Ba*ds of Bollywood features an impressive cast of Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Gautami Kapoor and Rajat Bedi. The show is all set to stream first on Netflix on September 18, with a refreshingly bold and intricately scored portrait of the secret heart of Bollywood.