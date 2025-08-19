SRK goes all out to promote Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood, appears in the new promo

The initial glimpse of Aryan Khan’s directorial debut series, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood dropped by Netflix on Sunday, has already created a massive hype among movie buffs with love pouring in for Shah Rukh Khan’s son from all sides.

SRK appears in the latest promo of The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Now, SRK himself has appeared in the latest promo of the series, promoting his son’s directorial debut. The video shows the father and son duo informing that the new promo of Ba***ds of Bollywood will be released on Wednesday.

While King Khan says, “Picture toh salo se baki hain”, Aryan joined him with the following words, “Lekin show ab shuru hoga”.

Dropping the latest promo of the highly-anticipated drama, Netflix wrote, “Filmy doesn’t fall far from the tree...Preview abhi baaki hai mere dost! The Ba***ds of Bollywood preview is out tomorrow."