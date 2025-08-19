Mammootty all set for a comeback after seven-month break

Malayalam cinema fans have reason to rejoice as superstar Mammootty is preparing to return to film sets after a seven-month break.

News of his comeback was met with an outpouring of excitement and relief across the industry and among his fans worldwide

The veteran actor, who was indisposed and largely away from public life in recent months, had been residing in Chennai, away from his Kochi residence. Rumours about his health had been circulating, but on Tuesday, noted film producer and Mammootty’s close aide Anto Joseph confirmed the good news through social media.

“Finally, the prayers of many from across the globe have been answered. Thanks to God Almighty, thanks, thanks…” Joseph wrote, sparking widespread celebration.

Soon after, Mammootty’s PRO Robert Kuriakose added that the actor would soon be back before the camera. “He has been active during this time, though not for shooting. In two to three weeks, he will don the greasepaint again,” Kuriakose revealed.