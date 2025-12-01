Indo Warehouse unites Anyasa, Lost Stories, and Punjabi folk in landmark track Patasa ahead of India Tour

What could be better than this? Well, their first-ever original collaboration, Patasa feels unmistakably Indian yet globally club-ready. Its power lies in its restraint: signature Indo-inspired stabs and tribal percussion balanced by Sarthak’s commanding vocal — a voice that anchors the track in soil and spirit.

For Indo Warehouse, Patasa represents a cultural milestone. Both Anyasa and Lost Stories have been at the forefront of India’s electronic movement for over a decade — shaping the sound of a generation and inspiring global audiences to look east for innovation and soul, and a wave of Indian producers and listeners to look inward for identity. Anchored by Sarthak’s evocative Punjabi vocals, Patasa channels festival energy while remaining true to Indo Warehouse’s signature aesthetic — deep, rhythmic, and culturally immersive.