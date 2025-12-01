Indo Warehouse unites Anyasa, Lost Stories, and Punjabi folk in landmark track Patasa ahead of India Tour

Indo Warehouse is closing the year in style, with Patasa, a collaboration between two of India’s most influential electronic artistes, Anyasa and Lost Stories, featuring the Punjabi folk vocals of Sarthak Kalyani.
What could be better than this? Well, their first-ever original collaboration, Patasa feels unmistakably Indian yet globally club-ready. Its power lies in its restraint: signature Indo-inspired stabs and tribal percussion balanced by Sarthak’s commanding vocal — a voice that anchors the track in soil and spirit.
For Indo Warehouse, Patasa represents a cultural milestone. Both Anyasa and Lost Stories have been at the forefront of India’s electronic movement for over a decade — shaping the sound of a generation and inspiring global audiences to look east for innovation and soul, and a wave of Indian producers and listeners to look inward for identity. Anchored by Sarthak’s evocative Punjabi vocals, Patasa channels festival energy while remaining true to Indo Warehouse’s signature aesthetic — deep, rhythmic, and culturally immersive.
Kunal Merchant says, “Anyasa and Lost Stories have been paving the foundation for South Asian electronic music for quite some time. Bringing them together for their first original record is a huge moment for us! This record represents the roots of our movement and celebrates where it’s headed next.”
The collaboration folds regional roots, modern production, and diaspora-driven identity into a single, unified expression — a sound that resonates as strongly in Mumbai or Chandigarh as it does in Brooklyn or Ibiza. The result is a track that transcends geography and genre, inviting listeners into a shared space where movement, memory, and Indian identity collide on the dancefloor.
Patasa lands ahead of Indo Warehouse’s much-anticipated India tour this December, marking their biggest homecoming yet.
December 13: Delhi NCR at A DOT by GNH, Gurugram
December 19: Hyderabad at Quake Arena
December 20: Mumbai at DOME, SVP Stadium
December 28: Goa at Echo Arena
Patasa is streaming on all platforms.