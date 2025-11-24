DIVINE revives Mehbooba Mehbooba with modern twist as Sholay’s 50th Anniversary nears

Arriving just as India gears up to celebrate 50 years of Sholay — with the fully restored classic set to return to theatres on December 12, 2025—DIVINE’s latest release fuses multi-generational nostalgia with contemporary artistry, bridging eras while igniting a new wave of excitement around one of Indian cinema’s greatest milestones.

DIVINE shares, “Sholay shaped so much of our collective memory, and Mehbooba is a melody that lives forever. With You & I, I wanted to pay tribute to that legacy while giving it a fresh energy that my fans can vibe with.”

The new track arrives in the wake of a landmark year for DIVINE. Following the release of chart-topping singles such as Aag — which featured a pioneering AI-powered music video—and Rain, incorporating the iconic chorus from 3 Idiots, he also delivered a headlining performance at the inaugural Mumbai edition of the global music festival Rolling Loud.

Stepping into the spotlight alongside DIVINE is acclaimed actress Kalyani Priyadarshan, who takes on the female lead in the music video whilst making her resplendent debut in a non-film music video.

Kalyani says, “It was my first time shooting a music video. It felt different from anything I’d done before. I realised that the music world functions in its own unique rhythm. Films involve detailed planning, but this music video thrives on flexibility, instinct and mood. The crew’s energy was incredible, fun, vibrant and truly very supportive. Instead of sticking to a rigid plan, we created based on the vibe of the moment, capturing whatever felt authentic. It was a collaborative, mood-driven process that felt creatively liberating. I walked away with a whole new appreciation for what goes into making a music video.”