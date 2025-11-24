DIVINE revives Mehbooba Mehbooba with modern twist as Sholay’s 50th Anniversary nears

Multi-platinum rap trailblazer DIVINE returns with a cultural crossover of epic proportions as he unveils his brand-new buoyant single, You & I — a contemporary reimagining of the timeless 1975 track, Mehbooba Mehbooba from cult film Sholay.
Arriving just as India gears up to celebrate 50 years of Sholay — with the fully restored classic set to return to theatres on December 12, 2025—DIVINE’s latest release fuses multi-generational nostalgia with contemporary artistry, bridging eras while igniting a new wave of excitement around one of Indian cinema’s greatest milestones.
DIVINE shares, “Sholay shaped so much of our collective memory, and Mehbooba is a melody that lives forever. With You & I, I wanted to pay tribute to that legacy while giving it a fresh energy that my fans can vibe with.”
The new track arrives in the wake of a landmark year for DIVINE. Following the release of chart-topping singles such as Aag — which featured a pioneering AI-powered music video—and Rain, incorporating the iconic chorus from 3 Idiots, he also delivered a headlining performance at the inaugural Mumbai edition of the global music festival Rolling Loud.
Stepping into the spotlight alongside DIVINE is acclaimed actress Kalyani Priyadarshan, who takes on the female lead in the music video whilst making her resplendent debut in a non-film music video.
Kalyani says, “It was my first time shooting a music video. It felt different from anything I’d done before. I realised that the music world functions in its own unique rhythm. Films involve detailed planning, but this music video thrives on flexibility, instinct and mood. The crew’s energy was incredible, fun, vibrant and truly very supportive. Instead of sticking to a rigid plan, we created based on the vibe of the moment, capturing whatever felt authentic. It was a collaborative, mood-driven process that felt creatively liberating. I walked away with a whole new appreciation for what goes into making a music video.”
Reimagining a melody woven into India’s cultural DNA, DIVINE collaborates with producer ZZORAWAR, who reshapes RD Burman’s iconic composition into a lush earworm. Over this foundation, DIVINE delivers his signature raspy-yet-melodic cadence—striking the perfect balance between grit and romance.
The vintage-inspired music video, directed by Mahi Sandhu, brings a nostalgic love story to life for a new wave generation, making every frame feel like a postcard from another era. Scenes are crafted to feel lived-in and authentic, seamlessly blending retro nostalgia with contemporary gloss. The aesthetic highlights soft grain, warm tones, and tactile textures, complemented by naturalistic lighting and fluid cinematography that captures both motion and emotion.
DIVINE’s release coincides with the highly anticipated return of Sholay to cinemas in a fully restored format. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan and Amjad Khan, the restored version leverages advanced digital techniques to elevate its visuals and sound. Nearly five decades since its debut, the film continues to hold legendary status, and its re-release is expected to spark a nationwide wave of nostalgia.
You & I, which will be a part of DIVINE’s fifth studio album Walking On Water, is released through Gully Gang Records in partnership with Universal Music and is now available on all streaming platforms.