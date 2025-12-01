Karan Aujla announces six-city concert tour

Global Punjabi sensation Karan Aujla today announced the India leg of his highly anticipated P-Pop Culture World Tour, coming early 2026. The monumental tour is set to be Karan’s largest-ever live production in the country, featuring six concerts and his debut stadium shows in two major cities.
Following up on the massive success of his 2024 It Was All A Dream India Tour, which featured over 2,00,000 fans attending ten concerts, Karan returns on an even bigger scale. Organisers project that the 2026 run will attract over 4,00,000 attendees.
The six-city India leg will unfold in February and March 2026. The schedule includes New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chandigarh, Indore and Bengaluru.
The tour will showcase tracks from this critically acclaimed 11-track album P-Pop Culture, including the title track P Pop Culture and other hits like Admiring You and Softly. Aujla is joined by producer Ikky, promising the high-energy Celebrity Cameos that have become a trademark of his shows.
The global P-Pop Culture World Tour launches at Etihad Park in Abu Dhabi on November 29, 2025, in an event that will draw over 30,000 fans. Following the India dates, the tour will continue across the USA, Europe, Asia, Canada and the UK.
He went on to express his enthusiasm, reflecting on his relationship with his Indian fanbase, "The energy and love I receive in India is unparalleled. Returning back to India with P-POP CULTURE World Tour is a moment I've been waiting for for so long."