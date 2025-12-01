Karan Aujla announces six-city concert tour

Global Punjabi sensation Karan Aujla today announced the India leg of his highly anticipated P-Pop Culture World Tour, coming early 2026. The monumental tour is set to be Karan’s largest-ever live production in the country, featuring six concerts and his debut stadium shows in two major cities.

Karan Aujla unveils massive 2026 India tour

Following up on the massive success of his 2024 It Was All A Dream India Tour, which featured over 2,00,000 fans attending ten concerts, Karan returns on an even bigger scale. Organisers project that the 2026 run will attract over 4,00,000 attendees.

The six-city India leg will unfold in February and March 2026. The schedule includes New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chandigarh, Indore and Bengaluru.