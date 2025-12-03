Himanshu Dulani brings high-energy choreography to Karan Aujla’s Abu Dhabi concert

Popular choreographer, dancer and instructor Himanshu Dulani of D Collective delivered a standout moment at Karan Aujla’s sold-out Abu Dhabi P-POP Culture concert, where he choreographed and performed a special stage sequence for the Punjabi music superstar, with whom he has previously collaborated on the track MF Gabhru. Known for his viral dance videos and signature urban style, Himanshu’s performance added a dynamic visual impact to the concert as he joined Karan onstage, captivating thousands of fans with his high-energy choreography and seamless synchronisation with the artist.

Urban dance star Himanshu Dulani shines onstage in dynamic collaboration with Karan Aujla

This collaboration comes on the heels of Himanshu’s ongoing and widely celebrated work with singer Talwiinder, with whom he has created some of the most popular choreographies in the Indian urban dance scene, including the hit songs Pal Pal and Wishes. Their creative partnership also extended to a riveting on-stage moment at Talwiinder’s Halloween showcase in Mumbai.

Reflecting on the Abu Dhabi performance, Himanshu says, “Performing with Karan Aujla and amongst 30,000 fans was an incredible moment. We wanted to bring fresh movement and high energy to the stage, and the response from the crowd made it unforgettable. Collaborating with artistes across the industry keeps pushing me creatively and I’m excited and grateful for everything that is coming up.”

Born in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, Himanshu is one of India’s most influential urban lifestyle choreographers and dancers, known for his electrifying Hip-Hop style and emotive choreography that inspires a new generation of performers. Beginning his dance journey in school, Himanshu transformed a childhood passion into a thriving career marked by collaborations with top artistes including Diljit Dosanjh, KING, Zaeden, Jazzy B, Badshah, KRSNA, Prajakta Koli, Alex Badad, Nora Fatehi, Remo D’Souza and Dharmesh. He gained international recognition in 2016 as part of dance crew 13.13, helping them secure fourth place at the World Hip-Hop Dance Championship in Las Vegas.

Through D Collective, Himanshu continues to innovate and inspire, while his growing list of high-profile collaborations and expanding social media fanbase solidify his influence in shaping the future of urban dance with authenticity, creativity and individuality.