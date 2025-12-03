Subhi releases soul-stirring new single Yaadein

Singer and songwriter Subhi is back with her new single, Yaadein, which has been released in collaboration with Desi Trill. The track explores the lingering ache of lost love, painting an intimate portrait of the quiet space where memories haunt and questions remain unanswered.

Subhi drops new single Yaadein exploring love, loss, and longing

With lyrics penned by Subhi and producer Aman Moroney, Yaadein delves into the bittersweet ache of loving someone who has disappeared from your life but continues to live vividly in your mind. Subhi’s vocals paired with poetic lyrics create a universally resonant song that captures the delicate intersection of longing and loss.

The singers says,"Yaadein is about yearning and the ache of incomplete love, loving someone who once meant everything but is no longer part of your world. The strings section, composed by Aman Moroney and recorded with the Budapest Symphony Orchestra, lifted the song to an entirely new level. I can’t wait for the world to hear it.”

Shabz Naqvi, founder of Desi Trill, adds, “Indie rock and soul have long been embraced in India’s music scene, and Subhi delivers a heartfelt record with ‘Yaadein’ whose emotion hits deep. It’s a song everyone can connect with.”

Born in New Delhi, Subhi initially pursued a career in finance, including a stint on Wall Street. Now based in Los Angeles, the singer blends her South Asian roots with Western influences, creating a cross-cultural sound. Her previous releases, including Ishq Chalawa, Tehtul E Ishq, Gulzar, and Khel, and she also co-wrote and performed multiple tracks for the Smurfs animated film soundtrack, featuring original music by Rihanna. The film, directed by Chris Miller and co-directed by Matt Landon, premiered worldwide on July 18.

