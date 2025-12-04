Arijit Singh reigns supreme in Spotify Wrapped 2025

Spotify Wrapped 2025 has dropped, and with it come fascinating insights into India’s ever-changing listening culture, which remains a melting pot of Bollywood legends and a rise of independent talent.
For the seventh year in a row, Arijit Singh retains his crown as India's most-streamed artiste, and he seems to be untouchable now. He’s joined in the top three by fellow playback powerhouses Pritam and Shreya Ghoshal, a clear sign that mainstream Bollywood remains hugely popular. Yet, the album charts reveal a wave of nostalgia, with the soundtrack to Saiyaara taking the top spot, immediately followed by Aashiqui 2, an album from over a decade ago. This looking-back approach is also reflected in the fact that Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani features in the top ten albums, which suggests that audiences like mixing new releases with their old favorites.
The single most-streamed song of the year was Raanjhan by Sachet-Parampara for the movie Do Patti, with more than 246 million plays. Yet the charts also reveal the increasingly powerful surge of non-film music. The breakthrough of independent artiste Faheem Abdullah is sure to be one to watch, his album Lost and Found making the top ten alongside Punjabi star Karan Aujla's P-Pop Culture. This reflects a wider, more adventurous mainstream.
Podcasting engagement is also increasing, with Raj Shamani’s show in the lead, which reflects that Indian listeners are diversifying their audio consumption beyond music. Overall, Spotify Wrapped 2025 underlines a rich musical landscape in which Bollywood titans compete and coexist with independent stars and much-loved nostalgic hits.