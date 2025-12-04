Arijit Singh reigns supreme in Spotify Wrapped 2025

Spotify Wrapped 2025 has dropped, and with it come fascinating insights into India’s ever-changing listening culture, which remains a melting pot of Bollywood legends and a rise of independent talent.

Arijit Singh only Indian artiste among top 10 Spotify artistes of 2025 Spotify Wrapped 2025

For the seventh year in a row, Arijit Singh retains his crown as India's most-streamed artiste, and he seems to be untouchable now. He’s joined in the top three by fellow playback powerhouses Pritam and Shreya Ghoshal, a clear sign that mainstream Bollywood remains hugely popular. Yet, the album charts reveal a wave of nostalgia, with the soundtrack to Saiyaara taking the top spot, immediately followed by Aashiqui 2, an album from over a decade ago. This looking-back approach is also reflected in the fact that Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani features in the top ten albums, which suggests that audiences like mixing new releases with their old favorites.