Secret Santa gift finds for every kind of friend

Come winter and it’s time to indulge in a game of secret santa. If you are playing the game with your closest group of friends and already making a list of what to give then take a look at our secret santa gifting guide for this winter. We have done the research and hand-picked gifts for all kinds of friends around you, so that you can choose your pick stress-free.
For the unversed, secret santa is a very popular game played in December where everyone gets a chance to be someone’s secret Santa Claus. Ideally played in a large group, the names of all participants are written in paper chits and accumulated in a bowl. This is passed around among everyone in the group who need to pick up a chit. Whosoever’s name comes on the chit is the person for whom you become the Secret Santa. You get sufficient time and good budget to choose a gift. On the reveal day, not only is the gift revealed but also the name of the Secret Santa for each person. This year, if you are still stressed-out about what to gift your friend, here’s something for all-kind’s of friends.
Skincare, haircare or general grooming hamper boxes are very common during the season. Keep a lookout for any specific kind of routine they follow or specific products that they use to address skin or haircare problems. Keeping these in mind, you can opt for a hamper box. Moreover, if your friend loves to dress up then winter related clothes or accessories like sling bags, gloves, woolen hats, jackets, ponchos etc fit the bill. If you move beyond clothes and self-care, then accessories like dainty work-wear or cocktail jewellery or rather multi-occasion wears are also great gifts.
If your friend loves to decorate their homes, then a table centre-piece, bar glass sets (verify if they have a bar), table runners and mat sets, sofa throw, carpets, wall hanging, utility or storage utensil sets, specially designer ones should be on top of your list. If you find good lampshades or even fancy desk lamps, they would earn your choice of gift, praise. Moreover, in case they love to read books, you can either opt for one of their wish-lists or go for book rack accessories like portable reading lights, stationery set, journaling equipments, notepads and more. Since it might be tricky to gift a bibliophile a book, not knowing their choice or what they already have, opting for accessories is the safest.
For all techies out there, latest model of speakers, headphones, smart wearable gadgets and accessories, smart-watches etc are a good pick. Since, the features of these items keep on upgrading, even if they have one, they might not have the latest one with new features and thus it might be your safest bet.
For music lovers you may look for a gift card of their favourite music streaming application, Bluetooth speakers which are portable, vintage records and cassettes of old songs (try for ones which are exclusive or hard to find), or maybe tickets to a winter concert by their favourite musician or band. If they play any instrument, then gifting fine instrument parts can also be on the list.
Anyone who loves to eat, just take note of their preference and your options are limitless. You can either opt for a food themed goodie bag or make it more personalised by making it yourself by baking desserts, breakfast jars, cookies, gingerbread houses etc. Chocolates are universal love, so go all out with the flavours and shapes of chocolates from chocolate coated nuts to bars and popsicles, all work.
If your friend loves to travel and disappears in their own realm quite often, then travel shoes, trekking gears, sunglasses, camping essentials, car- essentials for those who love to take the road, are the best thing you can opt for. Comfort needs to be top game while travelling and sometimes special accessories and gears need to be used for the same.
