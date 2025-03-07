Have you ever really loved a woman? Here’s how you can make her feel special

Thoughtful and meaningful Women’s Day gifts go beyond the ordinary, focusing on celebrating her strength, individuality, and achievements. Whether personalised or carefully chosen, these gifts show appreciation, empower, and acknowledge the unique impact women have in our lives. It’s a heartfelt way to express gratitude and inspire positivity.
Make this Women’s Day unforgettable with Ugaoo’s stunning plant combo, a thoughtful lasting gift that symbolises growth, new beginnings, and endless positivity. Featuring the gorgeous Peacock Plant and the graceful Oxycardium Green, this duo is the perfect way to show your admiration and appreciation, a green gift that keeps on giving just like her warmth and strength, perfect for every space.
Price: INR 1,199. Available online.
Show your appreciation with the Radiant Crochet Daisies Women’s Day Bouquet from IGP. This timeless blooms crochet daisy bouquet is a lasting gift that blooms forever, featuring three soft wool daisies hand-knitted with care and wrapped in warm, rustic jute, each flower uniquely handmade, making it a thoughtful, maintenance-free Women’s Day gift to celebrate her beauty, strength, and kindness.
Price on request. Available online.
Celebrate this Women’s Day with the Vahdam India Glow Assorted Teas Gift Set, a beautifully curated collection featuring six exquisite loose-leaf teas, each blend offering unique and delightful flavors, turning every sip into a moment of pure indulgence, thoughtfully crafted for tea lovers, making it the perfect way to express love, appreciation, and gratitude, whether it’s for your mother, sister, friend, or mentor, gift them a soothing escape in a cup because they deserve the finest blend of relaxation and warmth.
Price: INR 2,199. Available online.
This Women’s Day, treat her to Dromen & Co.’s Self-Care Kit, a nourishing combo of essentials to relieve stress, soothe the senses, and rejuvenate the skin. The Whipped Body Butter, packed with natural moisturisers, and calming essential oils, help her unwind while promoting self-love and well-being. Whether for a mother, sister, daughter, or friend, this thoughtful gift shows your appreciation. The Hydra-Care Combo, infused with coconut water, Vitamin B5, and rich butters, deeply nourishes skin and hair, strengthens hair follicles, and provides 24-hour hydration, leaving her feeling beautiful inside and out.
Price: INR 4,269. Available online.
Skullcandy’s Smokin’ Buds offer a premium experience with comfort, style, and clear sound, featuring Supreme Sound, Environmental Noise Cancelling, and Capacitive Touch Controls for calls and media. These earbuds are IPX4 certified, sweat and water-resistant, perfect for jogs with your favorite music. With special EQ modes for music, movies, and podcasts, they’re compatible with both Android and iOS. The mic on each bud and ergonomic design, available in True Black, Matcha, and Bone, ensures a great fit and style. With over 20 hours of runtime and USB-C fast charging, they’re ideal for on-the-go listening. Made from 50% recycled plastic and 100% recyclable packaging, Smokin’ Buds deliver bass that you can feel.
Price: 2,699. Available online.
The Heirloom Candle – Dil Se (Rustic Roots Black) Classic from Seva Home is a beautiful tribute to tradition and craftsmanship, featuring a stunning Warli-inspired design that showcases intricate artistry. This luxurious candle blends the rustic and soothing fragrances of marigold, wood, and musk, creating a timeless and majestic scent that fills any space with warmth and elegance. It’s more than just a candle—it’s a celebration of strength, beauty, and heritage, making it the perfect Women’s Day gift to honor the incredible women who inspire us with their grace and resilience. Whether it’s for a mother, sister, friend, or mentor, this candle serves as a meaningful symbol of admiration and appreciation.
Price: INR 2,700. Available online.
Celebrate the incredible women in your life with the Bare Necessities Empower Her Gift Box—a luxurious self-care set designed to nourish, revitalize, and uplift. Crafted with nature’s finest ingredients, this eco-friendly box includes a purifying rose soap, hydrating lip balm, soothing lavender bath salts, and more—all thoughtfully selected to pamper her from head to toe. Curated to promote radiant skin and ultimate relaxation, this gift is the perfect way to show your appreciation while embracing sustainability.
Price: INR 950. Available online.
Magical Blends is a patented personalised skincare system that addresses all your skincare concerns with ease. Customisable and beginner-friendly, this 3-week kit includes 2 hydrating bases and 6 plant-based serums to target acne, pigmentation, aging, dryness, and more. Mix and match serums for day or night care, or use them individually for specific issues. It’s a one-step solution to simplify your skincare routine. Dermatologically tested and suitable for all skin types, it’s the perfect Women’s Day gift.
Price: INR 2,000. Available online.
The IRIS Floral Garden Tabletop Potpourri is a stunning home décor piece that adds elegance and fragrance to any space. Featuring vibrant dried flowers spritzed with the enchanting Floral Garden scent, this arrangement brings both beauty and a refreshing aroma to your surroundings. Encased in a graceful carton with a luxurious gold ribbon, the potpourri showcases lush green foliage, radiant gold flowers, and exquisite red roses, creating a harmonious and sophisticated visual appeal for your living spaces.
Price: 1,210. Available online.
Schneider Electric has launched its Miluz ZeTa collection in India, featuring advanced switches, sockets, and home connectivity solutions. This innovative range includes a patented space-saving switch socket, an AQI (Air Quality Indicator), and a VSP (Voltage Surge Protector). The Miluz ZeTa Air Quality Indicator is the first of its kind, seamlessly integrating into traditional switch plates without extra space or electrical connections. It helps you make informed decisions to improve indoor air quality, such as adjusting ventilation or using air purifiers, ensuring a healthier living environment. A perfect Women’s Day gift for the incredible women in your lives.
Price: INR 15,000 onwards. Available online.
The Crimson Red March Crossbody Bag from DailyObjects is perfect for those who need extra space and style, ideal for day trips or campus life. With multiple compartments, it can hold everything from a water bottle to an iPad. Crafted from durable canvas with leather pullers, it offers both functionality and fashion. The wide, adjustable strap ensures comfort all day long. A must-have for those who appreciate practicality and minimalist design.
Price: INR 1,799. Available online.
This Women’s Day, gift the incredible women in your life the Archies Diva Metallic Gold Wrist Watch, a perfect blend of refinement, elegance, and classic style. With its chic metal strap and water-resistant feature, it complements any ensemble while fitting the active lifestyle of strong, independent women. More than just a watch, it symbolises power, grace, and gratitude—qualities embodied by the women who inspire us daily. Celebrate their brilliance with a timeless gift that matches their beauty and strength!
Price: INR 900. Available online.