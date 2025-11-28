From Zambian quarries to global design icons: The enduring allure of Angelo White collection

White as light, strong as stone, Angelo White Marble from A-Class Marble transforms spaces into sanctuaries of elegance and refinement. Its immaculate surface, delicately veined, exudes luxury while remaining quietly sophisticated, a perfect canvas for both contemporary and classic interiors.
Sourced from A-Class Marble’s premium Zambian quarries, Angelo White is celebrated not only for its pristine beauty but also for its extraordinary durability, ranking among the hardest marbles worldwide, suitable for opulent living rooms, serene bathrooms, dramatic feature walls, kitchens, and grand façades. Rai Chand Bhandari from the brand, explains, “Angelo White is a marble that embodies both strength and serenity. Its density and durability make it suitable for a wide range of applications without compromising visual refinement. The true beauty lies in its ability to withstand use over time while maintaining quiet purity. It grounds the space while allowing light and form to take centre stage.”
What distinguishes Angelo White globally is its rare balance of depth, texture, and movement. “It’s neither stark nor flat,” Rai says, “its subtle patterns capture the essence of natural stone in its purest form, lending spaces elegance and sophistication. Designers gravitate toward it because it allows structure and softness to co-exist effortlessly.”
Its versatility makes it ideal for a spectrum of aesthetics, whether a minimalist modern penthouse or a heritage villa with intricate detailing. Bathrooms leverage its reflective quality for calm, living spaces make it a focal point through flooring or feature walls, and designers play with light, proportion, and material contrast to stunning effect.
Angelo White’s subtle translucence transforms spaces as light interacts with it, and architects are using this to create illuminated panels, sculptural partitions, and light installations. Rai notes, “When backlit, it glows with a soft radiance, almost ethereal, giving the stone a dynamic life as light shifts throughout the day.”
Sustainability and ethical sourcing remain core to A-Class Marble’s philosophy. Every block is quarried with strict adherence to environmental standards, and advanced machinery ensures precision with minimal waste. Angelo White blends natural beauty, craftsmanship, and innovation. Each slab undergoes meticulous finishing—leather, hydro diamond, fluting, honed, or polished— ensuring performance, longevity, and endless design versatility. As Rai concludes, “This marble is a dialogue between Earth and design, where craftsmanship reveals what nature has already perfected,” making it a cornerstone of luxury for interiors that celebrate both elegance and resilience.
Price on request.
Available online.
Email: rupam @newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain
