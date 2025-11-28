From Zambian quarries to global design icons: The enduring allure of Angelo White collection

Sourced from A-Class Marble’s premium Zambian quarries, Angelo White is celebrated not only for its pristine beauty but also for its extraordinary durability, ranking among the hardest marbles worldwide, suitable for opulent living rooms, serene bathrooms, dramatic feature walls, kitchens, and grand façades. Rai Chand Bhandari from the brand, explains, “Angelo White is a marble that embodies both strength and serenity. Its density and durability make it suitable for a wide range of applications without compromising visual refinement. The true beauty lies in its ability to withstand use over time while maintaining quiet purity. It grounds the space while allowing light and form to take centre stage.”

What distinguishes Angelo White globally is its rare balance of depth, texture, and movement. “It’s neither stark nor flat,” Rai says, “its subtle patterns capture the essence of natural stone in its purest form, lending spaces elegance and sophistication. Designers gravitate toward it because it allows structure and softness to co-exist effortlessly.”