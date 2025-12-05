MGPA brings Yuletide cheer to Chennai with choir, live band and orchestral carols

The concert promises a rich blend of styles, with groups performing covers by the Jonas Brothers and Pentatonix, along with several a cappella numbers like Underneath the Tree. “They’ll also be accompanied by a live band, which includes last year’s talents—Jaideep Vivekanand on lead guitar, Gerard Joseph on bass guitar, Anish Chacko on keyboard, and Ethan Ezeikal on drums—alongside some exciting new musicians.”

However, Atul adds that the standout highlight is a Siberian orchestral version of the classic carol O Holy Night, reimagined in a modern, vibrant style while staying true to its sacred roots. “We want to offer listeners both the familiar traditional feel and a fresh interpretation.”

The concert will also feature interactive moments, with the audience joining in for beloved carols, making it a festive experience for everyone. With around 33 pieces in the setlist, highlights include Somewhere in My Memory from Home Alone, lively renditions of Run, Run, Reindeer, and The Twelve Days of Christmas (a crowd favourite from last year), and a memorable closing with Old Lang Syne.

