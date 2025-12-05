MGPA brings Yuletide cheer to Chennai with choir, live band and orchestral carols

The Yuletide spirit is set to take over Chennai as the Madras Guild of Performing Arts (MGPA) gears up for its much-anticipated annual concert, Sounds of the Season. Conductor Atul Isaac Jacob gives us a glimpse into what audiences can expect from this festive extravaganza.
“This year, we have Tara and Trisha, two young singers stepping into the acting line with Walt Disney, joining the MGPA choir for a festive performance. MGPA is not affiliated with any organisation, so our repertoire is a mix of traditional music and secular numbers. This year, we’re striving to outdo our previous renditions with a vibrant set of new songs presented in unique ways. The singers themselves have chosen the repertoire, highlighting their individual strengths,” he says.
The concert promises a rich blend of styles, with groups performing covers by the Jonas Brothers and Pentatonix, along with several a cappella numbers like Underneath the Tree. “They’ll also be accompanied by a live band, which includes last year’s talents—Jaideep Vivekanand on lead guitar, Gerard Joseph on bass guitar, Anish Chacko on keyboard, and Ethan Ezeikal on drums—alongside some exciting new musicians.”
However, Atul adds that the standout highlight is a Siberian orchestral version of the classic carol O Holy Night, reimagined in a modern, vibrant style while staying true to its sacred roots. “We want to offer listeners both the familiar traditional feel and a fresh interpretation.”
The concert will also feature interactive moments, with the audience joining in for beloved carols, making it a festive experience for everyone. With around 33 pieces in the setlist, highlights include Somewhere in My Memory from Home Alone, lively renditions of Run, Run, Reindeer, and The Twelve Days of Christmas (a crowd favourite from last year), and a memorable closing with Old Lang Syne.
