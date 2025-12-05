Prateeksha Srivastava announces India Tour 2025: Cities, setlist and what fans can expect

Indie music’s rising star, Prateeksha Srivastava, is hitting the road this December with her India Tour 2025, bringing her genre-defying sound to four major cities: Delhi, Pune, Mumbai, and Kolkata. From glitch pop and Afro grooves to acoustic melodies and funk, her live shows are set to be a pulsating ride.
“My management team nudged me into doing this,” says Prateeksha. “I’ve always loved making my own music, but the dream of selling out arenas felt distant. Their push helped me take the leap.”
The tour setlist spans her hits—Makhmal, Khayaal, Jiya Kaanch Ka, Safar, Birha, Barkha, Tum Jo Hoyahan, Mehfilein, and Chhan Chhan—and includes a first-ever live performance of her unreleased 2026 track, Darwaze.
Prateeksha reveals each city holds a personal connection. “Until now, I’ve only performed my indie music in Mumbai. Delhi has always been on my list because I know I have a strong listener base there; it even feels a bit like my hometown, Lucknow. Pune was an obvious choice too, since it’s relatively untapped. "I’m excited to explore new audiences and see how they connect with my music," she says. Any memorable fan moments? “One fan rapped a verse he’d written inspired by my song; it was wild and heartwarming.”
From a Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs finalist to one of India’s most authentic indie voices, Prateeksha’s musical voyage has been defined by intrepid choices, be it moving to Mumbai, diving into original songwriting, or reinventing her sound along the way.
“I usually start with a melody, then layer lyrics and demo production. Sometimes we scrap it all and start over—it’s part of the process. Female voices are finally getting their due, topping charts and commanding live stages. It’s inspiring to see the change, and I’m thrilled to be part of it,” she says.
