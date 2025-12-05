Prateeksha Srivastava announces India Tour 2025: Cities, setlist and what fans can expect

Prateeksha reveals each city holds a personal connection. “Until now, I’ve only performed my indie music in Mumbai. Delhi has always been on my list because I know I have a strong listener base there; it even feels a bit like my hometown, Lucknow. Pune was an obvious choice too, since it’s relatively untapped. "I’m excited to explore new audiences and see how they connect with my music," she says. Any memorable fan moments? “One fan rapped a verse he’d written inspired by my song; it was wild and heartwarming.”

From a Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs finalist to one of India’s most authentic indie voices, Prateeksha’s musical voyage has been defined by intrepid choices, be it moving to Mumbai, diving into original songwriting, or reinventing her sound along the way.

“I usually start with a melody, then layer lyrics and demo production. Sometimes we scrap it all and start over—it’s part of the process. Female voices are finally getting their due, topping charts and commanding live stages. It’s inspiring to see the change, and I’m thrilled to be part of it,” she says.

For more updates, join/follow our

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress